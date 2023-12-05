MUMBAI: National Film Awardee Rockstar DSP's 2024 Packed with Musical Brilliance!
Rockstar DSP, a National Film Award-winning music composer, is currently experiencing a whirlwind of success and creative endeavours, keeping his plate full and musical notes flowing. DSP has established himself as the go-to maestro in the Indian film industry following his outstanding musical contributions to the blockbuster film "Pushpa."
His recent chart-topping hits from "Pushpa," such as "Srivalli" and "Oo Antava," as well as his anthem "Har Ghar Tiranga," have solidified his position as a musical powerhouse. Known for his ability to create soul-stirring melodies and foot-tapping numbers, DSP's music has become synonymous with success. As 2024 begins, the music genius Rockstar DSP will kickstart the year with his first UK tour at Wembley Stadium in London on January 13th and 14th, 2024, showcasing his versatility and unwavering appeal to audiences nationwide.
The maestro, rather than resting on his laurels, is currently immersed in the composition of scores for upcoming projects such as “Thandel”, "Kanguva" and "Ustaad Bhagat Singh," demonstrating his versatility in handling diverse genres. Adding to his musical journey, DSP is solidifying his musical foot in Hindi cinema with an untitled film starring Ajay Devgn and R. Madhavan, directed by Vikas Bahl, scheduled for release on March 8, 2024. Alongside, he has signed on for more Bollywood projects, heightening anticipation among fans. Although his plate is full, it is clear that DSP is savouring every note of this musical journey, leaving his musical imprint on Indian industry.
MUMBAI : The Women of Music India (WOMI) has officially opened its doors for membership.read more
MUMBAI: Wynk Music, India’s number 1 music streaming app by downloads and daily active users, toread more
MUMBAI: 93.5 RED FM, India’s leading private radio and entertainment network announced the fourtread more
MUMBAI: 93.5 RED FM, India’s leading private radio and entertainment network is proud to announceread more
MUMBAI : 93.5 RED FM, India’s leading private radio and entertainment network is proud to announread more
MUMBAI : Warner Music India's artists have risen to the top on India's major streaming platforms, showcasing unbeatable dominance across charts and...read more
MUMBAI – Rapper and songwriter TFLilBu has released his third single Soul Change on Youtube, Spotify, Apple Music, read more
MUMBAI : Budweiser, AB InBev’s global brand, elevated the festival experience at Echoes of Earth- India's Greenest Music Festival. With an...read more
MUMBAI : Groove into the New Year with a bang!read more
MUMBAI: National Film Awardee Rockstar DSP's 2024 Packed with Musical Brilliance!Rockstar DSP, a National Film Award-winning music composer, is...read more