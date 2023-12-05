MUMBAI: National Film Awardee Rockstar DSP's 2024 Packed with Musical Brilliance!

Rockstar DSP, a National Film Award-winning music composer, is currently experiencing a whirlwind of success and creative endeavours, keeping his plate full and musical notes flowing. DSP has established himself as the go-to maestro in the Indian film industry following his outstanding musical contributions to the blockbuster film "Pushpa."

His recent chart-topping hits from "Pushpa," such as "Srivalli" and "Oo Antava," as well as his anthem "Har Ghar Tiranga," have solidified his position as a musical powerhouse. Known for his ability to create soul-stirring melodies and foot-tapping numbers, DSP's music has become synonymous with success. As 2024 begins, the music genius Rockstar DSP will kickstart the year with his first UK tour at Wembley Stadium in London on January 13th and 14th, 2024, showcasing his versatility and unwavering appeal to audiences nationwide.

The maestro, rather than resting on his laurels, is currently immersed in the composition of scores for upcoming projects such as “Thandel”, "Kanguva" and "Ustaad Bhagat Singh," demonstrating his versatility in handling diverse genres. Adding to his musical journey, DSP is solidifying his musical foot in Hindi cinema with an untitled film starring Ajay Devgn and R. Madhavan, directed by Vikas Bahl, scheduled for release on March 8, 2024. Alongside, he has signed on for more Bollywood projects, heightening anticipation among fans. Although his plate is full, it is clear that DSP is savouring every note of this musical journey, leaving his musical imprint on Indian industry.