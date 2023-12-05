Budweiser creates unforgettable experiences for festival - Goers during echoes of earth 2023

MUMBAI : Budweiser, AB InBev’s global brand, elevated the festival experience at Echoes of Earth- India's Greenest Music Festival. With an unwavering commitment to music enthusiasts, Budweiser curated a unique and immersive experience that resonated with the vibrant spirit of the festival. Partnering with homegrown festivals like Echoes of Earth, Budweiser seeks to create a global stage for artists, in India.
At Echoes of Earth 2023, Budweiser created the BUDX Serpent Stage. Crafted entirely from recycled materials, the stage not only added a unique visual dimension to the festival, but also highlighted the brand’s innovative approach to tailor its presence at music festivals, in line with the theme and ethos of the event.
An eclectic mix of acts including Len Faki, Jitwam, Takuya Nakamura Siiry, Aayna, and 8-bit Culprit, among others performed at the BUDX Serpent stage. With established international sensations and emerging homegrown talent, the BUDX Serpent stage at Echoes of Earth was a melting pot of diverse genres.
Bud and Burgers, Budweiser’s initiative to elevate the beer experience for consumers was also present at the festival. This time around, the brand collaborated with Chef Saurabh Arora from Social, to offer festival-goers a range of burgers that perfectly complemented the refreshing taste of Budweiser beer.
