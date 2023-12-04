RadioandMusic
News |  04 Dec 2023 13:19 |  By RnMTeam

Tv Actor Sorab Bedi drops poster of his new music video Lagda Nahi sung by Ammy Virk featuring Miss Universe India Shweta Shardha

MUMBAI : Television heartthrob Sorab Bedi has always amazed the audience with his powerpack acting and heartthrobing pictures, and now the actor is all set to make his debut in the music video realm with the much-anticipated song "Lagda Nahi."

Sorab took to his social media and gave this exciting news to all his fans, where he dropped the official poster for his upcoming music video. Apart from Sorab, the music video also features Miss Universe India 2023, Shweta Sharda. The poster gives us major party anthem vibes as we can see Sorab in a white t-shirt, along with a heavy feather jacket, and Shweta donning a shimmering, bold dress. The song is sung by Ammy Virk, and this is the first-ever collaboration between Sorab Bedi and Ammy Virk.

Expressing his enthusiasm for the project, Sorab Bedi shares, "This is my first ever music video, and I am very thrilled to be a part of Lagda Nahi. The poster looks very promising, and I am sure that once people see the song and the video, they will hook onto it and listen to it on a loop. It's a song that is all set to be played in clubs on wedding nights. It's my first time working with Ammy Virk, and with his voice, he has done a phenomenal job, and I believe this song has the potential to become a favorite on everyone's playlist.

Sharing screen space with Shweta Sharda, Sorab says, "Working alongside Shweta Sharda has been a fantastic experience. She brings so much energy and charisma to the music video, making it an unforgettable project. We got along well, and we had so much fun shooting for this song. I would just say, Get ready to make Lagda Nahi the biggest party anthem song of the year."

The poster is receiving love from the audience, and they anticipate the release of the song. Lagda Nahi is produced by Manju Grover, Co-produced by Udit Vats and Saloni Arora, and helmed by Pram X Pravi. The music is given by Toshi, and the song will be launched on Namoh Studio YouTube channel. So be prepared to captivate yourself with the beats, visuals, and charm of Sorab Bedi as he takes his first step into the world of music videos with "Lagda Nahi."

For the uninitiated, Sorab Bedi started his career after a successful career in modeling along with many pageants. Sorab has also been featured on TV for many well-known brands, such as Amazon, Skecters, Pantaloons, Ajio, Myntra, and many more. He has also walked ramps for many well-known designers and for Lakme Fashion Week. Apart from that, the actor also has a music video coming up soon.

