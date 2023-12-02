One-of-A Kind Independent Music Festival, Musicathon is back in Bir!

MUMBAI: The widely renowned and loved two-day musical festival in Bir, Musicathon is back in all its virtue for the 11th edition. This edition slated to take place on December 23rd and 24th, 2023 is another feather added to its successful journey. This edition’s stellar line-up consists of power-packed performances by artists across various genres and will prove to be a perfect blend of music, travelling, camping, and happiness.

The enchanting city of Himachal Pradesh, Bir has been a proud home to this soulful festival since its humble beginning in 2019. This festival has been instrumental in promoting young and talented emerging independent artists providing them a safe space to perform amongst a huge crowd consisting of musicophiles and travelers from across the country. The event that only started as a few hours’ fiesta with two singers’ performance in a café, has gradually now become a prestigious music festival happening twice a year. People can feel the vibe of Musicathon Live on Roposo, as the event will be streamed live on their app.

The event will be headlined by Bharat Chauhan, Delhi-based singer-songwriter known for his melancholically psychedelic music. Born in Himachal Pradesh, his latest album ‘Qurbat’ was a mix of acoustic, heavy/trippy, rock, and psychedelic music. The exhilarating line-up will have Samar Mehdi, an eclectic singer and songwriter who has carved a niche himself and is widely known for writing and performing his music in 'percussive fingerstyle’ format. The indie rock Delhi based band 'The Khalnayak' will make audience groove to their music.

Famous pop singer-songwriter, Shubham Kabra, and classical singer, Soumendra featuring Sumit and Mahavir will surely make the audience swoon to their voice magic and Vahaka, a multilingual and multi-genre band will leave the attendees spellbound. Singer Yuvraj Chugh will create a great atmosphere. Hailing from the Himachal, band 4 Musafir and Buland Himalay a.k.a. Jatin Sharma, known for his energetic performances will ensure every music lover attending the event is swooning to his Himachal music. Last but not the least, poet and storyteller- Gunjan Saini will perform whose work “Tum mudh ke mat dekhna” or “pyaar ya self respect” are widely renowned amongst the cult audience.

“We are thrilled to share the news that Musicathon is back with its 11th edition. Earlier this year, we achieved a grand milestone of completing 10th editions that became a reality all thanks to the continuous support and love showered by our loyal attendees. This festival has been a purpose-driven fiesta since the beginning that has achieved its success with the continuous hard work and efforts of the local community, Musicathon team, and independent artists. For this edition, we have curated an eclectic mix of varied genre artists for the two days, and we hope to continue delivering to the higher expectations set by us.,” commented Gaurav Kushwaha, Creator, of Musicathon.

The tickets for the 11th edition are live. Only limited discounted early bird tickets are available starting from INR 2500 for the music pass, and INR 4500 for the Music Pass + Stay that will be ending soon.