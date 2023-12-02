RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  02 Dec 2023 13:12 |  By RnMTeam

BACARDÍ NH7 Weekender Kicks Off Its 14th Edition In Pune

MUMBAI: India’s happiest music festival, BACARDÍ NH7 Weekender kicked off its much-awaited 14th edition on Friday afternoon amidst much gusto and fanfare. Thousands of music lovers from all over Pune and surrounding cities flocked to the 25 acres sprawling Teerth Fields to catch some of their favourite live acts and discover new music.

The day was headlined by the much-awaited British progressive metal band Monuments, which played to a huge passionate crowd. Day 1 also saw India debut performances by American progressive metal band Arch Echo, Mercury Prize winners Ezra Collective, French reggae duo – Jahneration and Australia-based instrumental progressive rock artist I Built The Sky who delivered high energy sets.

The BACARDÍ ARENA Stage with its’ tropical kaleidoscopic designs curated by muralist Osheen Shiva was brought to life by Antwerp based metal upstarts BEAR whose electrifying performance was preceded by electro-alt rock band Corner Café Chronicles and three-piece punk rock band The Lightyears Explode from Mumbai.

New-Delhi based rock band Komodo Jane and Chennai-based indie musician Sunflower Tape Machine delivered impressive sets at The Bat Stage which incorporated bat wings towering above it's unique dome structure.

Aimed to propel the convergence of music with gaming, the futuristic NODWIN Gaming Stage was unveiled with audio video sets by Skipster and IB INC (DJ Ishani x Bobkat) and also hosted the World Cosplay Summit 2024 India Qualifier #2, with projections from the stage being mapped on the signature iconic ferriswheel overlooking the grounds.

The Fanculos, Nate08 and Chirag Todi shone at the rather spacious CASA BACARDÍ Stage which has a first-of-its-kind semi-circular truss design and wowed the audience with their fervour and fresh music. The stage was headlined by Mercury Award winners jazz quintet- Ezra Collective.

And speaking of upcoming homegrown acts; Second Sight and Frizzell D'Souza set the right tempo at the open-air Pineapple Groove Stage. British artist, Romare also made his Indian debut on this stage with a groovy live set

The exciting new introduction this year, the sleek speakeasy CASA BACARDÍ Container, which seemed to be an instant hit with festival goers created quite a stir with hip-hop and afrobeats infused sets by Suggahunny, General Zoos and Su Real.

The festival grounds also saw vibrant activity zones. Food stalls and cocktails bars stocked culinary delights crafted by Impresario Hospitality and Social Offline. As temperatures cooled down, revellers were spotted hobnobbing at the interactive gaming street while some were seen taking gram worthy pictures with their pets as they toured the festival site.

Needless to say, the first day of BACARDÍ NH7 Weekender imbibed quite a #ItsAMood vibe right from the music to the food to the gaming zones, with fans clamouring for day 2.  

 

Tags
Bacardi NH7 Weekender music Singer
Related news
 | 02 Dec 2023

One-of-A Kind Independent Music Festival, Musicathon is back in Bir!

MUMBAI: The widely renowned and loved two-day musical festival in Bir, Musicathon is back in all its virtue for the 11th edition. This edition slated to take place on December 23rd and 24th, 2023 is another feather added to its successful journey.

read more
 | 01 Dec 2023

Dualist Inquiry teases album with euphoric new single 'All There Is'

MUMBAI : Ground–breaking producer, Dualism label boss, DJ and multimedia artist Dualist Inquiry announces third studio album When We Get There with euphoric new single ‘All There Is’, due 1st Dec on all platforms via Dualism Records.

read more
 | 01 Dec 2023

Gab De La Vega release 'Off My Chest', first single off upcoming album

MUMBAI : Gab De La Vega unveils his latest single and music video, "Off My Chest," taken from the upcoming fourth studio album, "Life Burns," set for release on March 1, 2024.

read more
 | 01 Dec 2023

Kaytranda release new single 'LOVER / FRIEND' black and white 'STUNTIN' out now via RCA Records

MUMBAI: KAYTRANADA closes out 2023 with a new single, "Lover / Friend," along with its b-side, "Stuntin." Featuring Rochelle Jordan and Channel Tres, respectively, the songs showcase KAYTRANADA at his best.

read more
 | 01 Dec 2023

Splice unveils Aaroh, a novel sample label focused on Southern Asian sounds

MUMBAI :  Splice, the platform dedicated to materializing musical visions, proudly announces the launch of Aaroh, an innovative sample label showcasing the rich and diverse sounds of South Asia.

read more

RnM Biz

Wynk Rewind is now live with India’s favourite music of 2023

MUMBAI: Wynk Music, India’s number 1 music streaming app by downloads and daily active users, toread more

RED FM announces season 4 of 'The Kavi Collective'

MUMBAI: 93.5 RED FM, India’s leading private radio and entertainment network announced the fourtread more

Red FM Introduces Podcast Series: Survivors of 26/11: Courage & Beyond

MUMBAI: 93.5 RED FM, India’s leading private radio and entertainment network is proud to announceread more

Red FM introduces Podcast Series: Survivors of 26/11: Courage & Beyond

MUMBAI : 93.5 RED FM, India’s leading private radio and entertainment network is proud to announread more

Afrojack to headline OnePlus AI Music Festival

MUMBAI – OnePlus, the global technology brand, is thrilled to announce the OnePlus AI Music Festread more

top# 5 articles

1
BACARDÍ NH7 Weekender Kicks Off Its 14th Edition In Pune

MUMBAI: India’s happiest music festival, BACARDÍ NH7 Weekender kicked off its much-awaited 14th edition on Friday afternoon amidst much gusto and...read more

2
One-of-A Kind Independent Music Festival, Musicathon is back in Bir!

MUMBAI: The widely renowned and loved two-day musical festival in Bir, Musicathon is back in all its virtue for the 11th edition. This edition...read more

3
High Fade to open for Snarky Puppy's dual-city tour in India

MUMBAI : UK-based three-man crusade High Fade are all set to open for American fusion group Snarky Puppy’s tour in Mumbai and Gurugram this weekend....read more

4
Badshah shuts down London and leeds, performs for over 15,000 fans at debut UK Tour

MUMBAI - Music aficionados in the United Kingdom were treated to an unforgettable and enthralling night of unadulterated revelry as the one of the...read more

5
Music duo Sachin-Jigar to perform at the historic Bali Yatra in Cuttack, Odisha on December 2nd.

MUMBAI : Touted as one of the biggest festivals held in Cuttack, Odisha, the annual Bali Yatra celebrates the ancient trade relations between India...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2023 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group
Games