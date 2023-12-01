XG's latest single, 'WINTER WITHOUT YOU,' release December 8th!

MUMBAI : Hip-Hop/R&B-inspired girl group XG revealed details about their upcoming single, "WINTER WITHOUT YOU," due to be released on December 8th. This followed their inaugural solo live concert, "XG 'NEW DNA' SHOWCASE in JAPAN" The announcement comes approximately two months after the launch of their first Mini Album, "NEW DNA," on September 27th.

The teaser for the new music video aired during their solo live performance and was also made public on YouTube. In a surprise twist, each member received video messages from their parents, prompting an emotional reaction from the girls. Anticipation among fans was high about what kind of song it would be.

The newest release, "WINTER WITHOUT YOU," is a fitting winter, R&B infused track set to drop on streaming platforms at 00:00 on December 8th, with the music video premiering at 18:00 on the same day.

Additionally, XG graced the cover of the January 2024 issue of 'VOGUE JAPAN,' the Japanese edition of the renowned fashion magazine 'VOGUE'. Released today (1st December) this issue highlights the group's rising prominence.

XG is a seven-member Hip-hop/R&B-inspired girls group consisting of JURIN, CHISA, HARVEY, HINATA, JURIA, MAYA, and COCONA.

The group debuted in March 2022 with their 1st single “Tippy Toes” from XGALX, a global entertainment production company that introduces BOLD culture to the world and produces artists with a unique worldview.

In June of the same year, they released their 2nd Single “MASCARA”. They released their 3rd Single “SHOOTING STAR” on January 25, 2023.

The group’s name “XG” stands for “Xtraordinary Girls.

Through their unconventional and unique style of music and performance, they will empower people from all walks of life around the world.