News |  01 Dec 2023 19:39 |  By RnMTeam

Splice unveils Aaroh, a novel sample label focused on Southern Asian sounds

MUMBAI :  Splice, the platform dedicated to materializing musical visions, proudly announces the launch of Aaroh, an innovative sample label showcasing the rich and diverse sounds of South Asia. Commemorating this debut, Aaroh presents five distinctive sample packs, offering a profound auditory exploration of the musical genres and instruments that characterize one of the world's most creative regions.

A testament to Splice's commitment to embracing global musical diversity, the introduction of Aaroh adds to the platform's expansive repertoire, which already boasts 28 distinct sample labels, spanning over 130 genres. From Amapiano to UK Drill and the trending Phonk genre, Splice continues to provide a comprehensive sonic palette.

Recognizing the burgeoning demand in the Indian market, Dani DiCiaccio, Splice's VP of Content, commented, "India is a rapidly growing market for Splice. The introduction of Aaroh caters to the needs of our users who have been seeking authentic Bollywood sounds and South Asian instruments. This collection, curated by accomplished producers and instrumentalists from South Asia, including luminaries such as composer Ishaan Chhabra, Sitar virtuoso Mehtab Ali Niazi, Tabla maestro MT Aditya Srinivasan, and composer Dhruv Goel, addresses the aspirations of our global community of digital creators."

In a groundbreaking endeavor, the Aaroh label unveils five entirely original soundtracks which consist of:

Vintage Bollywood: A meticulously curated collection showcasing four decades of Hindi Film Music soundtrack, recorded by a 15+ piece orchestra.

Sitar: Featuring the enchanting sounds of one of the most iconic stringed instruments from the Indian subcontinent, played by master musician Mehtab Ali Khan.

Tabla: Highlighting the dynamic percussion stylings of MT Aditya Srinivasan.

Konnakol: An exploration of the art of performing percussion syllables vocally in South Indian Carnatic music, featuring the virtuosic vocals of Dhruv Goel Pack, Akshay Anantapadmanabhan, Charu Hariharan, and MT Aditya Srinivasan.

Winds of India: Encompassing the bansuri, shehnai, and algoza, this pack features the three most popular woodwind instruments from India, playing various styles in multiple tempos.

Splice subscribers can access the new Aaroh sound packs HERE.

 

