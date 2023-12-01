RadioandMusic
editorial
News |  01 Dec 2023 19:57

Dualist Inquiry teases album with euphoric new single 'All There Is'

MUMBAI : Ground–breaking producer, Dualism label boss, DJ and multimedia artist Dualist Inquiry announces third studio album When We Get There with euphoric new single ‘All There Is’, due 1st Dec on all platforms via Dualism Records.

With much anticipated third studio album 'When We Get There' on the horizon (his first since 2016’s Dreamcatcher), Dualist Inquiry returns with celebratory new single ‘All There Is’: a euphoric, headsy journey through dreamy vox, emotive arps, rising pads and garagey breaks. Essential for fans of BICEP and Overmono, this one will be everywhere as the clubs come alive this winter. To celebrate the release Dualist Inquiry will be debuting a brand new live AV show at Magnetic Fields and Lollapalooza in India later this year.

Dualist Inquiry says :

“‘All There Is’ is, for me, a celebratory moment in the album. It's a reflection on the transitory nature of our lives, on the unidirectional nature of time and on how our memories persist, morph and evolve as time goes on. Sometimes I need to remind myself to stay tuned into the present moment so I don't miss out on life as it happens around me - this song feels like an optimistic, musical version of those thoughts.”

Sahej Bakshi, aka Dualist Inquiry, is a DJ/producer, live performer, and pioneer at the forefront of India’s growing alt-electronic scene. From experimenting with production tools in his New Delhi bedroom, to becoming one of India’s most influential artists, Sahej has used the Dualist Inquiry project to build the local scene and is the co-founder of India’s leading independent radio, Boxout.fm, a community aiming to tap into and platform emerging talent.

Since the 2013 release of his critically acclaimed debut album, ‘Doppelganger’, on his own Dualism imprint, Sahej has toured the world, shared bills with Bonobo, Flying Lotus, DJ Shadow, Basement Jaxx, and Fatboy Slim, and secured a Resident Advisor ‘Track Of The Year’ with ‘Delta Wave’. Earlier this year he headlined Boiler Room’s India tour and delivered a standout performance for Mixmag Lab India.

