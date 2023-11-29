RadioandMusic
News |  29 Nov 2023 18:18 |  By RnMTeam

Top 5 Regional Hip-hop Tracks From MTV Hustle 03 REPRESENT That Will Leave You Grooving All Day!

MUMBAI: This season of MTV Hustle 03 REPRESENT is all about ‘REPRESENTATION’, which the hustlers are doing at their finest. The show is truly unifying India through rhythm and rap proving that hip-hop knows no geographical, linguistic or genre-specific boundaries. Hustlers are infusing their unique flair and celebrating diversity by performing in their native languages in the show representing music from every corner of India. Plunge into this musical array from MTV Hustle 03 REPRESENT’s playlist, where every beat echoes the true spirit of this incredible hip-hop journey!

Kayden Sharma, the dynamic rapper from Hyderabad, brings out the true essence of his language in each song that he raps on week after week. Ever since his song Street Celebrity gained popularity overnight, left not only the Hyderabad fandom but the entire nation grooving to this infectious rap. His distinctive regional dialect when rapping is evidence of his strong connection to his roots; showcasing the language proudly on National Television.

Mrunal Shankar, known for her unique voice and great talent has sung her rendition of Mor Bani Thangat kare, a popular Gujarati folk song from the film ‘Ramleela’ that starred celebrated actors Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh. Mrunal's rendition not only showcased her vocal finesse but also added a fresh & captivating twist to the culture.

100RBH, a conscious rapper from Amravati, Maharashtra has impressed audiences with his impactful performances that tackle important issues through hard-hitting rhymes. He has amazed the Squad Bosses week-on-week, getting continuous Radio Hits from Badshah. He became a sensation after his song, Amravati Potta, a song that reflects his hometown and has become a cultural anthem.

Burrah, renowned for his idea of healing everyone through music, created a soul-stirring track Main Sochi Jaavan. The song has made an incredible mark with the message of healing from depression. He has truly won the hearts of many! Not only the Punjabi community but the nation was touched by his soulful performance.

Vijay Dada, who represents ‘Chaar Teen’, the Govandi-Mankhurd area in Mumbai known for his Bambaiya touch to Hindi, gave a seamless spin during the zone flip challenge by switching from Hindi to Tamil and sang Chinnamma which stunned the audience and left the EPR and DeeMC impressed!

MTV Hustle 03 REPRESENT is a statement to India’s exceptional talent and is spreading the message of diverse cultural music all across the globe.

Tune in to MTV Hustle 03 REPRESENT every Saturday and Sunday, at 7 pm only on MTV and right after on Jio Cinema!

Catch all songs on KaanPhod Music’s YouTube channel

Download the Jio Cinema app to vote for your favourite contestant.

