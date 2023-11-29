RadioandMusic
News |  29 Nov 2023 16:18 |  By RnMTeam

Thomas Nicholas Band new single 'Same Kids' drops on December 1

MUMBAI :  Thomas Nicholas Band are currently writing original songs for their 7th studio album being produced by Taylor Carroll (LIT, Kemikalfire) in collaboration with artists such as, Jaret Reddick (Bowling for Soup), Ace Enders (the Early November), Tom Higgenson (Plain White T’s) Matthew Kennedy (The Dangerous Summer) Adrian Estrella (Zebrahead), Ajay Popoff (LIT), Andrew Goldstein and more

About "Same Kids"

"The cover art is just about showing the stretch of my career and even though 30 years have passed, I still feel like the same kid. Which I think is true for us all.

The person that pops in my head is my friend from Kindergarten, who recently passed away. We would see each other every 5 years or so, and each time it was like no time had passed. It honestly still feels like he isn’t gone.

The song was a concept that Taylor Carroll had an idea for. Just about writing a song that talked about how we all still feel the same since we were kids. The chord progression and tempo gave me instant nostalgia vibes, so I just started writing lyrics about things I remember from growing up. Mixed tapes, CDs, etc

We actually wrote this song a day before Blink182 dropped their title track for their new album. I remember thinking how weird is it that I haven’t written a slower ballad type song in forever and the day I do, Blink182 is too. It was very symbiotic. The main difference is that Blink’s song is about them and “Same Kids” is meant for everyone to get nostalgic about thieir own life and memories of growing up." - Thomas Nicholas

Pre-save the "Same Kids" single HERE:

About Thomas Nicholas Band

Over the last 15 years TNB has played over 1000 concerts in 12 countries from huge festivals to solo acoustic shows in intimate clubs and private charity fundraisers.

Nicholas is still acting and producing full time, his recent TV series UNDERDEVELOPED premiered Sept 8, 2023 and can be seen on Tubi, Amazon Freevee and Amazon Prime with Tom Arnold. His latest feature film entitled, ADVERSE, was released to theaters in 2021 by Lionsgate, where he plays opposite Mickey Rourke, Lou Diamond Phillips, Penelope Ann Miller and Sean Astin. Both the TV series and film have received high praise from critics and audiences.

MY GENERATION was included on the American Reunion soundtrack album, has received global radio play and been included on countless playlists. Last year, TNB recorded 1999 a parody of Bowling For Soup's 1985.

 

