News |  29 Nov 2023 18:21

Dublin-based singer-songwriter Ahmad Shaad Safwi, a.k.a Shaad, release emotional single 'Kho Jayega'

MUMBAI : Dublin-based Indian singer-songwriter Ahmad Shaad Safwi, known by his stage name Shaad, has unveiled his latest single, "Kho Jayega." This soul-stirring ballad delves into the profound impact of a special person on one's life, exploring the transformative power of love and connection.

"Kho Jayega" is a lyrical masterpiece that takes listeners on a journey through the depths of human emotion. Penned by Samsher Singh Beniyaaz, the song beautifully articulates the transformative power of love, emphasizing the enduring essence of meaningful connections. The lyrics, set against a melodic backdrop, encourage listeners to cherish moments of connection and highlight that true bonds are found in the heart, unburdened by unnecessary words.

This poignant expression from a lover to their soulmate reflects on the bittersweet experience of being apart, emphasizing the enduring bond that transcends physical distance. The song captures the universal sense that something is missing until we find that one special person who makes us feel complete.

"Kho Jayega" is a testament to Shaad's ability to evoke emotions through his music, resonating with audiences on a universal level. The accompanying music video, directed by Akash Sam, enhances the emotional impact of the song. Akash Sam, a UK-based video director known for his work with artists like Bohemia, brings a visually compelling narrative to complement the depth of Shaad's lyrics.

The release of "Kho Jayega" follows Shaad's successful journey in the music industry, marked by his unique ability to craft emotionally resonant and soulful compositions. Having released singles under prominent labels like T-Series and collaborated with renowned artists, including Shashaa Tirupati, Shaad continues to captivate audiences with his storytelling prowess.

Listen to "Kho Jayega":

Follow Shaad on:

 

