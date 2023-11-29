11th Annual Jammin' for joy charity concert december 14 for SickKids foundation featuring Gavin McLeod, Zach Oliver and JIN

MUMBAI : Hosted and headlined by Gavin McLeod, Jammin’ for Joy is an annual charity concert celebrating its 11th year. The concert began more than a decade ago in Gavin’s hometown of Milton, ON, to raise money and toys for underprivileged children during the holidays. This year, the concert will be returning to the legendary Horseshoe Tavern in Toronto. Proceeds from every ticket sold will be donated to SickKids Foundation.

This year’s lineup will include an acoustic set by English singer-songwriter Zach Oliver, as well as performances by Niagara Falls-based blues/psychedelia band JIN and Gavin McLeod. ‘Performance times are as follows:

Zach Oliver (acoustic) – 8:30pm

JIN – 9:15pm

Gavin McLeod – 10:15pm

Tickets are $15 (+ fees) online, or $25 at the door. Tickets are available at www.gavinmcleodmusic.com or https://www.showclix.com/tickets/jamminforjoy. The event will include raffle prizes and special guest appearances.

In years past, Jammin’ For Joy has been able to donate thousands of toys to United Way, and has fundraised on behalf of Covenant House and The Salvation Army. The concert has always been committed to helping children in need during the holidays. This year’s partnership with SickKids allows Jammin’ For Joy the opportunity to donate directly to a hospital that is dedicated to helping improve the lives of children.

“Growing up, my band and I were lucky enough to have our health, and I know that opportunity isn't afforded to many children,” McLeod said. “Hopefully, this donation is able to give at least one kid a better Christmas with their family. It’s very exciting that music is able to make that happen.”

About Zach Oliver:

Zach Oliver is a singer-songwriter based in Toronto originally from England. His gappy teeth allow him to sing higher notes than ever before, hence his love for playing live and recording tunes.

About JIN:

Originating in Niagara Falls, ON, Nicole Cerminara, her brother Joseph Cerminara, and Myles Rogers have spent the last five years pushing and challenging each other musically. It’s most obvious live: the band’s telekinetic-like dynamic has been forged by countless gigs spent improvising entire movements of blues, psychedelia and rock ‘n’ roll.

The music itself is a weaving landscape of classic songwriting one moment, next a rolling wave of Zeppelin and Hendrix-style riff rock, all while feeding nostalgia and achieving something radical and different to its predecessors.

About Gavin McLeod

Gavin McLeod is a 24-year-old Canadian singer, songwriter, and guitarist from Milton, Ontario. Growing up in a musical family, Gavin played his first professional gig at the age of 10 and spent his teenage years performing live at hundreds of venues across Canada.

With a foundation rooted in raw, guitar-driven melodies and honest lyrics, Gavin proudly wears his influences, drawing inspiration from heroes Neil Young and Bruce Springsteen. On stage, Gavin is accompanied by his band, which includes childhood friends Patrick Mills on guitar, Tyler Dewar on drums, and Joey DePaiva on bass. Gavin and his band have focused heavily on their live show, headlining multiple nights at Toronto’s Horseshoe Tavern and playing stages from RBC Bluesfest in Ottawa to the International Blues Challenge in Memphis.

Eager to capture this live energy in a studio setting, Gavin began work on his inaugural full-length album in early 2023, recording the majority of the project live off the floor. The first single is set to release in early 2024, with the album hitting shelves worldwide in the fall.