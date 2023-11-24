Vordona release new single 'Unspoken'

MUMBAI : Progressive metal group Vordona return with their new single, Unspoken, that comes with a statement from their singer, Ali Abu Ali, about the new song.
"Being born into a refugee family of a nation fighting genocide and racism for the last 75 years, 'Rage' is one of the first things you become aware of, as it grows and storms endlessly with every new atrocity you witness. Then you quickly come to realize all the complicit parties are benefiting from the ongoing slaughter, while the liberation of the Palestinian people would only benefit the people, who are irrelevant in the game played by world leaders until they force their vote in with real activism. This song is a mere spill from the storm raging in a Palestinian."
Vordona are:
Ali Abu Ali – Vocals | Pavlo Mysak – Instrumentals | Oscar Resti – Bass
Band links: Facebook | Instagram | On Sliptrick
