News |  24 Nov 2023 15:53 |  By RnMTeam

Judicator shares blind guardian cover 'The Curse of Feanor' off 'I Am The Void' EP Out in Dec

MUMBAI :  Hailing from Salt Lake City, USA, Judicator is a denim and leather-clad power metal act that will blow your hair back and excite your loins with its fervent riffs, wailing solos, and powerful vocals. Since their inception many years ago they have released six albums already and an EP “I Am The Void” is on the horizon. The EP features two heart-pounding tracks over 15 minutes that pack a punch. The song "The Curse of Feanor,” is a Blind Guardian cover as the band explains:

“Regarding “The Curse of Feanor,” this is a song that our Patreon supporters voted on. The cover has been available to them for some time now, and we chose to release it to the public alongside “I am the Void.”. There isn’t anything especially groundbreaking or innovative about the cover, but it’s a nice break from the emotional heaviness of “I am the Void.” It’s good to conclude the EP with a cavalry charge like this.”

In 2010, John Yelland and Alicia Cordisco met at a Blind Guardian concert. The two developed a friendship and formed Judicator two years later. Prior to Cordisco’s departure from the band, Yelland would write all the lyrics and Cordisco would write all the music.

Since 2022’s ‘The Majesty of Decay,’ however, Yelland has become the band’s primary songwriter and lyricist. Mostly focused on historical topics, Judicator takes a look at everything from Napoleon Bonaparte to the renowned Byzantine general Belisarius. They don’t shy away from heavy topics though, exemplified by the rollercoaster title track on this EP.

Judicator brings raw energy and enthusiasm to the stage. Through their performances, the band conjures imagery of both ancient battles and inner turmoil. They are recommended for fans of Scanner, Iron Savior, and Helion Prime.

Watch and listen to Judicator's cover of Blind Guardian's "The Curse of Feanor” at https://youtu.be/hoyDco3P4Ek

“I Am The Void” is due out on December 8th, 2023, and is available for pre-order at https://judicatormetal.bandcamp.com/ and digital pre-save at https://distrokid.com/hyperfollow/judicator/i-am-the-void.

Track Listing:

1. I am the Void (9:01)
2. The Curse of Feanor (5:51)
EP Length: 14:51

