5 Reasons to get into your festival MOOD For BACARDÍ NH7 Weekender This Year!

MUMBAI : Get ready to kick off the festival season with a bang this December, as the BACARDÍ NH7 Weekender returns for its 14th edition to its hometown of Pune! Whether you’re a newcomer or a longtime regular at ‘India’s Happiest Music Festival,’ the 2024 edition takes place in Pune from 1st to 3rd December and has plenty to offer for every MOOD, from new attractions to returning favorites, to let you immerse yourself in music, community, and more. Look no further, because we’ve got a list of the top five attractions that will get you in the right hype MOOD to jam out at the BACARDÍ NH7 Weekender next weekend!

1. From New Age to Retro to Hard Rock, Groove To The Coolest Artists

BACARDÍ NH7 Weekender is known for its multiple stages, vibrant lineups, and impeccable festive vibes. The many festival stages will be welcoming a plethora of genres and artists, where both indie gems and global headliners come together to evoke unforgettable thrills. Get ready to jam to the throwback hits of Daler Mehndi and Euphoria, or shake it off to the fire beats of OG Shia and M.I.A. It's not just a festival; it's a sonic MOODboard!

2. Enjoy Impeccable Vibes In An Inclusive & Socially Conscious Festival Space

BACARDÍ NH7 Weekender has always been a safe space for people to come together and stand for positivity. This year it is doubling down on that commitment to make the festival a truly inclusive and socially conscious space for all. We’re committed to complete inclusivity and creating a safe space for all people, with special gender neutral arrangements for attendees and sensitisation of all staff. The festival will continue its pre-established commitment to being fully accessible for differently abled attendees, as well as have mental health counselors available at medical help zones. Finally, on a larger scale, BACARDÍ NH7 Weekender will be continuing its commitment to sustainably disposing of all waste, composting or recycling over 80% of waste generated from the festival - making sure that the fun of the festival doesn’t come at the cost of the planet.

3. Go For A Spin In Weekender’s Iconic Light-Up Ferris Wheel!

From a landmark for lost friends to the best seat in the house, the Weekender Ferris Wheel has been a long time attendee of the festival, and this regular has once again confirmed its attendance for the 2023 edition. Catch a bird’s eye view of the expansive grounds and multiple stages, find a calm escape from the bustling energy of the festival, and of course enjoy the thrill of riding everyone’s favorite fairground attraction at the Happiest Music Festival!

4. Indulge Every MOOD, From Music to Gastronomic Adventures, Refreshing Cocktails, Pop Ups & More!

The festival is a celebration of art and culture that goes far beyond just music - offering you a number of exciting experiences to enjoy while you catch your breath from grooving between performances. Sample some of the wide array of food and cocktail options curated at the venue, featuring local street treats to gourmet delicacies, which you can pair with a number of delectable BACARDÍ cocktails from the venue bars. Enjoy your drinks in the special Weekender mug, which is an iconic item with its own significant fan following. You can also weave your way between the curated popup stalls and pick up some lovely accessories to get concert chic, or indulge in some of the games and workshops put together and take home some new skills and prizes. There’s never any time to be bored at BACARDÍ NH7 Weekender!

5. Explore The Pet-Friendly Venue With Your Fast & Furry Squad

Got any furry friends that are raring to rock? Bring them along! At BACARDÍ NH7 Weekender, your pets don’t have to miss out on the fun. Held at a pet-friendly venue, the festival welcomes your four-legged companions with open arms - so bring along your best buds for a walk on the wild side, connect with other music-loving humans and pets, and share the joy of music with your four-legged friends. After all, it's a MOOD for the whole family!

