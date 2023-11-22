Tulsi Kumar pays a sincere and humble tribute to the legends with the mesmerizing ghazal 'Mohabbat Karne Wale'

MUMBAI : Celebrated artist Tulsi Kumar has once again graced the music scene with her latest single, 'Mohabbat Karne Wale,' a contemporary take on the soul-stirring iconic ghazal. The song showcases Tulsi Kumar's versatility as she explores a new genre of music with this one.

In addition to her soulful vocals, Tulsi Kumar presents a captivating contemporary dance form in the music video evoking the right emotions that convey the lyrics and meaning of the song. Starring alongside Sahaj Singh, the video is an embodiment of grace and elegance, beautifully choreographed by the dynamic duo Kamna-Utsav and directed by Siddharth Ahuja. Penned by Hafeez Hoshiyarpuri Ji and composed by the legendary Mehdi Hasan sahab and Swapnil Tare, 'Mohabbat Karne Wale' is a testament to the timeless beauty of ghazals.

Expressing her excitement, Tulsi Kumar said, I hv explored a new genre of music and 'Mohabbat Karne Wale' is a special project for me. It allowed me to explore the depth of ghazals while pushing the boundaries of conventional music videos. Collaborating with such a talented team has been a fulfilling experience, and I hope the audience enjoys this unique blend of audio and visuals."

Sahaj Singh, who shares the screen with Tulsi Kumar in the music video, added, "Working with Tulsi and the entire team was a fantastic experience. The dance sequences bring a new dimension to the song, and I am thrilled to be a part of this song."

Tulsi Kumar’s ‘Mohabbat Karna Wale’ is produced by T-Series and Bhushan Kumar. Featuring Tulsi Kumar and Sahaj Singh, penned by Hafeez Hoshiyarpuri and composed by Mehdi Hasan and Swapnil Tare, the music video directed by Siddharth Ahuja is out now on T-Series’ YouTube channel.