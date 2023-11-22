RadioandMusic
News |  22 Nov 2023 16:38 |  By RnMTeam

'Pyaar Ki Bahaar': Munawar Faruqui and Rashmeet Kaur unite for a vibrant modern-day romantic Punjabi dance number

MUMBAI : Musician-comedian Munawar Faruqui’s rise to stardom has been nothing but extraordinary. While his comedy often leaves audiences in splits, his music is making waves with millions streaming his songs as they top the charts. As he continues to sing his way into the hearts of millions and bring rap into the mainstream, Munawar Faruqui has now collaborated with singer-songwriter Rashmeet Kaur for a foot-tapping dance number titled ‘Pyaar Ki Bahaar’, offering an upbeat tune, relatable vocals and stunning visuals. Here to dominate music charts yet again, the song offers a happy fun energy that instantly hooks you to it.

‘Pyaar Ki Bahaar’ is sung and composed by Rashmeet Kaur, and written by Munawar Faruqui, Rashmeet Kaur and IP Singh. The song is Produced by Saurabh Lokhande, Mixed by Abhishek Ghatak and Mastered by Whitfield Mastering.

Opening up about her experience of working on the song, Rashmeet Kaur said, “Creating ‘Pyaar Ki Bahaar’ has been a beautiful journey. When I envisioned an extended version of this track, originally a part of Meta's 1-minute music campaign, Munawar was the immediate name that sprung to my mind. His rap style resonates with me but in this collaboration, he is presented in a way that has never been seen before. A joyful, peppy music side of Munawar which is fresh. The song we've created is a delightful blend of fun, romance, and dance. Munawar's distinctive and fresh approach to writing adds a unique charm to the song, and I believe it will resonate well with audiences. I'm looking forward to the audience's response and collaborating with Munawar yet again in the future.”

Meanwhile, Munawar Faruqui is currently on Bigg Boss season 17, where he’s winning hearts with his genuine, honest and straightforward gameplay.

