HSBC India Presents 'Masha and the Bear LIVE', A theatrical adaptation by Viacom18 LIVE Debuts in India!

MUMBAI : Viacom18 LIVE, pioneers in experiential and immersive entertainment experiences, is all set to mesmerize kids and families with the live theatrical adaptation of the famed animated series on Nick Jr., ‘Masha and the Bear’. Building on the success of the ‘Peppa Pig’ musical that returned earlier this year, the one-of-its-kind entertainment experience with the young, spirited girl and the bear will be making its debut in India. Produced by Viacom18 LIVE and presented by HSBC India, the entertainment spectacle will go on an incredible journey across the country, commencing in Mumbai on 23rd December 2023, followed by performances in Bangalore, Delhi, and Hyderabad and thereafter concluding its tour in Mumbai in March 2024.

Packed with music, dance, and a strong narrative around “A Very Detective Story”, to make it suit and appeal to children of all ages, the show will provide the audience with an interactive experience where Masha and The Bear will need the audience’s help to solve this mystery together. Featuring various characters from the show, ‘Masha and the Bear LIVE’ is a musical story that will revolve around Masha, The Bear, Professor Nonbelevious, Rosie, the Panda, Sly Fox and Silly Fox & more, who will join Masha to solve the mystery of missing items from her home! With stunning visuals, engaging storytelling, and delightful music, the extravaganza will transport children into the beloved animated world of Masha and her best friend, the Bear, leaving everyone satisfied with solving this mystery with their favorite characters. That’s not all!

With tickets available on www.kidsdayout.co, HSBC Card holders will have an exclusive 72-hour window to have first rights to the best seats & meet & greet opportunity across each show, along with discounted ticket rates.

Gaurav Mashruwala, Business Head, Viacom18 Live (Integrated Network Solutions) said, “Viacom18 LIVE takes pride in curating immersive entertainment experiences that have left an indelible mark across different age groups. Masha and the Bear, the beloved show on Nick Jr., have captured the hearts of many in India, and we are thrilled to bring their magical world to life on stage. We're excited to have HSBC India as our partners and help us making this extraordinary experiential possible right in our home turf."

Jaswinder Sodhi, Head – Customers, Digital & Marketing, HSBC India said, “We are super excited to be part of an extraordinary live theatrical adaptation of one of the kids’ favourite shows on television, Masha and the Bear. At HSBC, we strive to connect people to opportunities and possibilities, and we offer curated experiences to our customers. Viacom18 Live fosters a similar spirit of connecting through power of storytelling. HSBC Starstruck is an initiative started by us wherein clients enjoy host of exclusive experiences such as best seats for a show, exclusive presales window, discounts and meet & greet with artists. The India tour of Masha and the Bear will be a part of HSBC Starstruck initiative, wherein our HSBC clients will have access to exclusive benefits.”

Masha and the Bear has gained immense popularity in India, captivating both children and parents with its delightful storytelling and endearing characters. Its widespread appeal on Nick Jr India has made it a household favorite across the country. With the great history of Viacom18 LIVE providing immersive live entertainment, including events like 'Vh1 Supersonic,' 'Vh1 Lift Off,' and 'Peppa Pig LIVE musical, the Masha and the Bear LIVE is set to continue this tradition of bringing unforgettable experiences to the audience.

Don't miss the chance to witness the magic of Masha and the Bear LIVE in India!

Get ready to embark on a journey of laughter, love, and adventure with your favourite animated friends.