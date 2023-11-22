Hipi unveils a musical collaboration: Palak Muchhal joins forces with two exceptional Hipi creators for musical duets

MUMBAI– In a groundbreaking celebration of creativity and collaboration, Hipi proudly announces the release of two mesmerizing musical duets featuring the renowned playback singer Palak Muchhal and two exceptionally talented Hipi creators.

Palak Muchhal, known for her soulful and enchanting voice, has teamed up with Pratiksha Deka and Supratip Bhattacharya, winners of Hipi G.O.A.T. Season 2 and rising stars on the Hipi platform, to create musical magic that transcends boundaries and resonates with Indian and South Asian audiences globally.

Theduet, titled "Teri Meri Kahani," brings together the distinctive vocal prowess of Palak Muchhal with the unique creativity of Supratip Bhattacharya. The synergy between the tuneful melody and the creative expressions captured in the video promises an unforgettable audio-visual experience for Hipi users worldwide.

The second collaboration on the same song showcases Palak Muchhal's versatility as she sings along with Pratiksha Deka. The track not only highlights the latter’s ability to adapt to diverse musical styles but also emphasizes the boundless creativity that thrives within the Hipi community.

The release of these duets marks a significant milestone in Hipi's commitment to fostering alliances between established artists and emerging talents on its platform. The musical partnerships aim to provide an arena for creators to showcase their skills while offering users an immersive and engaging musical experience.

"I take immense pride in being a part of a venture that offers this unique opportunity. Our unwavering commitment to uplifting singing talent and providing a platform for emerging artists to gain nationwide recognition is exemplified by this collaboration. We are dedicated to celebrating young musical talents." - Mr. GBS Bindra - Chief Business Officer of Hipi.

Hipi believes in offering contestants a chance to learn, grow, and gain unparalleled exposure in the world of music. It makes sure that the artists are getting a chance to collaborate with Bollywood’s A-listers. Hipi G.O.A.T. Season 1 winner Chirag Tomar shared a stage with the iconic Shilpa Rao during ZEE Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Finale. The participants of Hipi G.O.A.T. Season 1 & 2 challenges got a chance to be mentored by Vocalists like Rupali Jagga and Sireesha Bhagavatula, famously known for being a Playback Singer in Netflix’s ‘Qala.’

The duets will be available exclusively on Hipi, inviting users to immerse themselves in the harmonious blend of Palak Muchhal's vocals and the creative brilliance of Pratiksha Deka and Supratip Bhattacharya.

For more information about Hipi G.O.A.T Season 2 and this exclusive duet opportunity, please visit https://www.hipi.co.in/@HipiGOAT

