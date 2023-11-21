RadioandMusic
News |  21 Nov 2023 19:00 |  By RnMTeam

Vilen unveils captivating musical journey with latest release 'Bawariya'

MUMBAI - Following the resounding success of his collaboration with Universal Music India on "Kyun Dhunde," and “Rehbara” Vilen, the acclaimed soulful storyteller, returns with his much-anticipated – "Bawariya". Renowned for his profound songwriting, enchanting compositions, and exceptional music videos, Vilen has once again crafted a musical masterpiece that promises to captivate audiences worldwide.

Vilen has solidified his position as an independent musician committed to delivering thought-provoking content. With over ten compelling singles, Vilen continues to resonate with a dedicated fanbase drawn to his deep and meaningful approach to music.

"Rehbara,"showcased his undeniable talent and ability to strike an emotional chord with listeners. Now, with "Bawariya," he takes his storytelling prowess to new heights, leading audiences into the enchanting woods of Canada through a visually stunning music video.

Reflecting on the creation of "Bawariya," Vilen shares, "With this track I aimed to brings forth something very fresh for my listeners. I have tried to capture the essence of love where you would want to elope with your beloved to a dreamland. I mean, I remember listening to lovers having such conversations, so I tried to encapsulate the same in a story through my music, and I hope the audience will resonate with it. Not just that, even the music video is beautifully shot and has a deeper meaning to it!"

This latest release marks yet another chapter in Vilen's ongoing saga of musical storytelling. "Bawariya '' invites listeners to escape the ordinary and join Vilen in a dreamland free from the burdens of grief and pain. The track promises to be the quintessential addition to everyday playlists, offering an easy-listening jam that resonates with the soul.

