Immerse yourself in the world of Farrey as the Title Track of the Film is Out Now!

MUMBAI : Directed by National-Award winner Soumendra Padhi, Farrey, that has been in the news ever since its announcement, is now out with its title track bringing together the talents of MC Stan, Sachin-Jigar, and Maanuni Desai with its powerful music and hard-hitting lyrics.

Composed by Sachin-Jigar and featuring lyrics penned by Abhishek Dubey, “Farrey” takes audiences on a sonic journey that mirrors the intensity, pressure, and frustration that accompany examinations—a central theme of the film. With MC Stan lending his commanding rap lyrics to the composition, the track promises to be an unconventional and compelling addition to the film's soundtrack.

The Farrey title track also serves as a window into the world of the film’s characters and showcases the stellar ensemble cast, including Alizeh, Prasanna Bisht, Sahil Mehta, Zeyn Shaw, and Ronit Roy, who bring these characters to life with their passionate performances.

Farrey follows the story of an orphan genius Niyati who gets entangled in a cheating racket after gaining admission into an elite school on scholarship. She is lured into helping her rich friends cheat in exams through elaborate methods.

Farrey is directed by national award-winning director Soumendra Padhi and stars Alizeh, Zeyn Shaw, Sahil Mehta, Prasanna Bisht, Ronit B Roy, and Juhi Babbar Soni in pivotal roles. The high-school thriller drama is produced by Naveen Yerneni, Y Ravi Shankar, Sunir Kheterpal, Atul Agnihotri, Alvira Khan Agnihotri, and Nikhil Namit. Farrey releases in theatres on 24th November 2023.