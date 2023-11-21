Groove Fiesta : Habibi's House of global beats and dance delights!

MUMBAI : Get ready to ride the global groove wave with Habibi's House!

Unleash your dance spirit as we blend beats from the Arab to the African, Brazilian to Caribbean, Indian to Latin realms. Habibbeats is our musical maestro, fearlessly mixing Amapiano, Afrobeats, House, Baile Funk, Bass, Dancehall, Hip-Hop, and beyond!

At Habibi's House, no beat is too wild, and no dance move is too crazy. Let's turn the party up, because, well, why not? Let the global sounds collide, and the dance floor come alive!"

Date: 25th November 2023, 9PM Onwards

Venue: antiSOCIAL, Mathuradas Mill Compound, 242, Lower Parel Mumbai, Maharashtra

Cost: INR 1000 onwards

Tickets: https://insider.in/antisocial-presents-dj-habibeats-zokhuma-mumbai-nov24-2023/event