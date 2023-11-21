Get ready to groove as Paytm Insider brings forth Kerala Dust's electrifying India tour this November

MUMBAI : A big shout-out to all electro-infused techno fans! The European band, Kerala Dust will be making its way on their first ever tour to the Indian subcontinent starting November 2023. This multi-city tour will kick-start in Goa on 23rd November and will be brought to Mumbai, Delhi and Bengaluru on 24th, 25th and 26th November respectively. Get ready to experience Kerala Dust’s latest album ‘Violet Drive’ (released in February 2023) an electronic soundtrack with intriguing gothic vibes, deeply guided and influenced by its surroundings.

Formed out of the love of electronic music the band was started in 2016 by the then London based songwriter, producer and vocalist Edmund Kenny. Having grown up to the sounds of iconic indie acts, the four-piece band combines the contrastive impact of psychedelic rock, blues and techno into one, resulting in the hypnotic sounds for which the band has become known. It is a band so profound and enigmatic that you should not miss their breathtaking live performances when they grace your city. Tickets are now available on Paytm and Paytm Insider. Grab yours before they are gone.

Varun Khare, Business Head, Paytm Insider, said, "At Paytm Insider we focus on curating experiences across a range of genres. On this tour, audiences will enjoy songs from the band’s latest album 'Violet Drive' which includes a mix of blues, synths and percussion all blended together perfectly amongst their other hits. The band's performances have captivated audiences worldwide, and we're betting on an encore in India”

With Edmund Kenny on vocals, bass and electronics, Timothy Gardner on keys, Lawrence Howarth on guitar, and Pascal Karier on drums, the band throughout their career has honed a somewhat improvised and always fluid live performance style. With their genre-blending and unconventional approach, they have played at over 150 international shows and graced the stages of renowned festivals and events, including DGTL (Tel Aviv), Dockville (Hamburg), Lightning in a Bottle (California), Kater Blau (Berlin), Tropico (Mexico), Sonar (Barcelona) amongst others.

Don't miss the opportunity to immerse yourself in this exhilaratingly spectacular experience as Kerala Dust always brings a unique blend of dance music with some funky guitar work and captivating bluesy vocals to the stage. Catch them live in your city. Tickets for their upcoming concerts in Goa, Mumbai and Bangalore start at just Rs. 1499 and Delhi fans can snag theirs for Rs.1,999 onwards.

