Are Abhishek Malhan and Sakshi Malik coming together for a new film with T-Series?

MUMBAI : Bigg Boss OTT fame Abhishek Malhan and actress Sakshi Malik dropped a super romantic poster of their new project ‘Ek Mulaqaat.’ Speculations are rising that the duo might have signed a romantic film with T-Series, hinting at a fresh on-screen pairing.

This marks the first time that Sakshi Malik, who rose to fame from the song 'Bom Diggy Diggy' and 'Bigg Boss OTT 2' sensation Abhishek Malhan will be sharing the screen together. While details of this Bhushan Kumar production remain elusive, fans eagerly await for more glimpses from the film, stirring up excitement for this potential cinematic venture.