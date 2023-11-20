RadioandMusic
News |  20 Nov 2023 13:46 |  By RnMTeam

"Zachary Ray and Shreya Bhattacharya's 'Moving On': A Musical Odyssey of Growth and Renewal”

MUMBAI: In the ever-evolving landscape of music, the collaborative prowess of artists like Zachary Ray and Shreya Bhattacharya shines brightly. Their latest release, "Moving On," unveiled on November 3, 2023, offers an immersive experience that transcends genres, blending elements of Indie Pop and Experimental Electronic to create a truly unique sound. The song, released independently and distributed through DistroKid, showcases a remarkable synergy between the two artists. Sung by both Zachary Ray and Shreya Bhattacharya, the track's lyrics, written collaboratively, delve into the universal theme of growth and transformation. As listeners embark on a musical journey with "Moving On," they find themselves captivated by the powerful atmosphere created by the fusion of Zachary and Shreya's vocals and instrumentation. Hersh Desai, the producer responsible for the track's creation, also lends his expertise to mixing and mastering, ensuring that "Moving On" is a sonic masterpiece. Composed by Zachary Ray, the song's narrative is steeped in the idea of leaving behind the past and embracing a brighter future. It evokes a sense of hope and determination, encouraging listeners to reflect on their own experiences of change and renewal. The writing process for "Moving On" was deeply introspective, intertwining personal experiences with universal emotions. Each lyric was meticulously chosen to capture the essence of growth and resilience. The result is a testament to the transformative power of music, inviting listeners to join Zachary Ray and Shreya Bhattacharya on a journey of self-discovery and renewal. Looking ahead, the duo has exciting plans to continue their musical journey. In December, they will enter the studio to work on an Electro Pop EP, alongside producer Hersh Desai and Island City Studios. This promises to be a thrilling chapter in their collaborative efforts. Zachary Ray, with his roots in Boston, Massachusetts, brought his passion for music to India over a decade ago. His journey has involved teaching, training, and collaborating with artists from various regions of India, including Mumbai, Kolkata, and Nagpur. His love for music and songwriting has been showcased through over 10 singles and an album in the last four years. Shreya Bhattacharya, a versatile vocalist who graduated from Swarnabhoomi Academy of Music, is renowned for her singing techniques spanning jazz, R&B, gospel, and western classical genres. She has graced stages at various international festivals and remains a staple voice in the Mumbai music scene. Zachary Ray and Shreya Bhattacharya's "Moving On" is more than a song; it's an emotional journey that encapsulates the essence of personal growth and transformation. As they continue to create music that resonates with audiences on a profound level, the promise of new beginnings and musical brilliance shines brightly on the horizon

