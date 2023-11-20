Jessie Wagner debuts latest single 'Are You Scared' (ft. Scott Martin)

MUMBAI : Jessie Wagner is an in-demand touring vocalist who has shared stages with the likes of Lenny Kravitz, Chic, Duran Duran, Little Steven and the Disciples of Soul) and is the frontwoman for NYC rock/soul band Army of the Underdog. She released her critically acclaimed debut solo album 'Shoes Droppin' in 2020.
About Jessie Wagner:
It’s been a long journey to center stage for Jessie Wagner. Having gained her greatest exposure to date by singing songs everyone knows the words to, on some of the world’s biggest stages, it’s only now, through sharing her own triumphs and pain, that the spotlight is shining directly on her at last.
After logging thousands of miles as an in-demand vocalist on tour with Lenny Kravitz, Chic, Duran Duran, Kid Rock and most recently Little Steven and The Disciples Of Soul, Jessie Wagner revealed a very personal collection of songs with 'Shoes Droppin’ her 2020 debut solo album for Wicked Cool Records.
Displaying an impressive range encompassing bluesy R&B, neo-soul, acoustic balladry and rock a la John Mayer’s more confessional side, Shoes maintained a unified sound rooted in ’60s and ’70s style production. The songs traced times of darkness and redemption for the Norfolk, Virginia native, now based in New York City, who also fronts the rock/soul band Army of the Underdog.
Recorded during downtime from the Little Steven world tour, 'Shoes Droppin'' was produced by drummer Dave Diamond (Bob Weir, Derek Trucks) with engineer Chris Laybourne, and featured co-writes with seasoned soul guitarist Sherrod Barnes (Beyoncé, Angie Stone, Ashanti, Whitney Houston, Roberta Flack and Queen Latifah).
Wagner will release her sophomore solo effort in 2024.
