News |  17 Nov 2023 19:59 |  By RnMTeam

Canada’s Hyperia combine menacing thrash riffs and pretty melodies in 'The Serpent's Cycle'

MUMBAI : Get ready to have your face blown off with the latest thrash attack from Canada’s Hyperia. Their third full-length “The Serpent’s Cycle”, out on November 17th, marks a new era for them boasting some of the most aggressive thrash metal they’ve ever written, complimented with plenty of melodic vocals and guitar work. It consists of everything Hyperia stands for shred, speed, and intricacy and it will definitely catch the attention of musicians and non-musicians alike. Hyperia shares their excitement for the release:

“This is the first album we’ve released that isn’t much of a concept album like our first two. This album deals with different lyrical ideas such as the human condition, philosophy, psychology, partying, and much more. Musically this album is insanely aggressive, technical, and fast. We have some of the fastest songs we’ve ever written on this album and during recording, we were all definitely pushed to, and sometimes past, our limits.”

To Hyperia, “The Serpent’s Cycle” is the pinnacle so far of their creativity and finesse. They’ve taken familiar elements they’ve used before, such as menacing thrash riffs and pretty melodies and by presenting a seamless interaction between each member of the band, their signature sound and furious stage presence is something to be admired.

The eleven-track album is much more polished than its predecessors and continues the same writing process, the majority of the songwriting is done by guitarist Colin Ryley but everyone gives input and transforms the songs into what they are in the end. Ryley also mixed the album, while Mika Jussila mastered it and the album art was done by Caitlin Delaplace.

Wailing vocals, shredding guitars, and fast, heavy drums await in “The Serpent’s Cycle”, which is recommended for fans of Lost Society, Exmortus, and Municipal Waste.

Listen to the full album stream “The Serpent’s Cycle” via its worldwide premiere on Decibel Magazine HERE.

“The Serpent’s Cycle” is due out on November 17, 2023, and is available for pre-order at https://hyperiametal.bandcamp.com.

Music Video - Prophet Of Deceit -

Music Video - Thrash Metal Machine -

Music Video - The Serpent's Cycle -

Track Listing:

1. Ego Trip (4:41)
2. Automatic Thrash Machine (4:02)
3. Prophet of Deceit (4:16)
4. Psychosomatic (4:29)
5. The Serpent’s Cycle (5:04)
6. Trapped in Time (3:58)
7. Spirit Bandit (4:04)
8. Eye for an Eye ( 4:47)
9. Binge & Surge (3:44)
10. Deathbringer (5:31)
11. Crazy On You [Heart Cover] (5:03)
Album Length: 49:41

Album Credits:
- All songs performed by: Hyperia
- All songs written by: Colin Ryley, except Trapped in Time co-written with David Kupisz
- All lyrics by: Marlee Ryley
- Mixed by: Colin Ryley
- Mastered by: Mika Jussila
- Member of SOCAN
- Canadian Content MAPL

Hyperia is:
Marlee Ryley - Vocals
Colin Ryley - Guitars
Jon Power - Bass
Ryan Idris - Drums

