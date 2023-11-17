RadioandMusic
News |  17 Nov 2023 20:05 |  By RnMTeam

Witness the ultimate shaadi feels with the trending festive song 'Raanjhan Aaya'

MUMBAI :  Catchy songs don't take long to blow up and get the audiences obsessed with them. One such track taking over the internet this festive season is Raanjhan Aaya.  The beautiful Punjabi tappe rendition “Raanjhan Aaya '' curated by Masaba, Akshay and IP Singh serves as a quintessential track to show off your festive glam looks and gives just the right amount of quirk this Wedding season.

The classic Punjabi folk song seamlessly takes the internet by a storm with its soul stirring tunes and elegant visuals. It seems to be an audience favourite for this festive season featuring various  influencers and actors creating reels on this spectacular track.

Talking about a few of the stars that created ravishing content on this traditional odyssey:

  1. That Boho Girl: Kritika Khurrana looks breathtaking as she dawns a radiant yellow outfit this festive season
  2. Aashna Hegde: The beautiful Hedge sisters Khushi & Aashna kick start the festive season in beautiful ethnic attire and this soulful folk song
  3. Soha Ali Khan : Soha Ali Khan walks the ramp for Bombay Fashion week in a stunning shimmery outfit
  4. Isha Borah : Isha wears yet another beautiful Indian outfit for her series 15 days of Indian outfits
  5. Masoom Minawala : Masoom looks radiant and like a breath of fresh air in her gorgeous grey saree
  6. Neha Sharma : Neha captures precious moments of her relaxing holiday in Jaisalmer.
  7. Ankush Bahuguna : Ankush is Diwali ready in his stunning ethnic attire
  8. Siddharth Batra : Siddarth is all royalty in his Diwali fit this season
  9. Aastha Shah : Rishabh Chawla and Aastha Shah do a countdown to their favourite festival Diwali looking like absolute Patakas
  10. Terribly Tiny Tales : Terribly tiny tales curate a super cute reel that takes you back to you best friends marriage or makes you imagine theirs
  11. Niti Taylor: Niti wishes her fans a Happy Diwali this season with Raanjhan Aaya.
  12. Deeksha Khurana: Deeksha recreates Kareena Kapoor Khan’s beautiful makeup look from Raanjhan Aaya this festive season

These are just a few of plenty reels that you will spot on your explore page making this song a part of this glam time. The festival of light was surely accentuated this time with this perfect song that sets the mood right and makes you want to dress and pose.  

Masaba Akshay IP Singh music Songs
