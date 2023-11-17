Witness the ultimate shaadi feels with the trending festive song 'Raanjhan Aaya'

MUMBAI : Catchy songs don't take long to blow up and get the audiences obsessed with them. One such track taking over the internet this festive season is Raanjhan Aaya. The beautiful Punjabi tappe rendition “Raanjhan Aaya '' curated by Masaba, Akshay and IP Singh serves as a quintessential track to show off your festive glam looks and gives just the right amount of quirk this Wedding season.
The classic Punjabi folk song seamlessly takes the internet by a storm with its soul stirring tunes and elegant visuals. It seems to be an audience favourite for this festive season featuring various influencers and actors creating reels on this spectacular track.
Talking about a few of the stars that created ravishing content on this traditional odyssey:
These are just a few of plenty reels that you will spot on your explore page making this song a part of this glam time. The festival of light was surely accentuated this time with this perfect song that sets the mood right and makes you want to dress and pose.
