Wild Wild Women to release their title track this November!

MUMBAI: Indian hip hop collective Wild Wild Women will be releasing their title track “Wild Wild Women” on Saturday, 24th November 2023. The single features rappers HashtagPreeti, MC Mahila, Pratika, JQueen and Krantinaari from the collective. The song is produced by DRJ Beats, and the multilingual group has put down verses in Hindi, Marathi, English, Tamil and Kannada.
Wild Wild Women - Artwork by Boldstroke.jpg
The track Wild Wild Women has five rappers spewing bars and celebrating their victorious breakthrough as strong women. Through their new single, they smash the patriarchal constructs of not being able to achieve much as women, and use a collective voice to make a statement about their space in hip hop and music in general. They boldly also share their own perspective on why barriers are being broken everyday, their own journeys, and fighting back, no matter what.
Combining different elements and styles of hip hop, Wild Wild Women is taking on a journey that is blossoming with Indian culture, but expressing it in a more popular music medium to spread a message. As an independent and extremely driven force in Indian hip hop, they’ve been one of the fastest rising collectives to nurture the community aspect of the local hip hop scene, and help grow and build that community through the Rebel Women cyphers, different collaborative performances with female artists, pad distribution and hygiene awareness drives, and more.
Song credits:
Written and performed by HashtagPreeti, MC Mahila, Pratika, JQueen and Krantinaari
Produced by DRJ Beats
Mixed and mastered by Aniket Jain
Artwork by Boldstroke.pdf
MUMBAI: 93.5 RED FM, India’s leading private radio and entertainment network is thrilled to annouread more
MUMBAI : Leading AI-powered music platform Moises announces their partnership with HYPERREAL®, whread more
MUMBAI : The hills of Mussoorie are set to come alive with Pravaas: A Journey of Mussoorie whichread more
MUMBAI : Building on a decade-long legacy of transforming India’s music scene, Budweiser, AB InBeread more
MUMBAI - Prime Video, India’s most loved entertainment destination, today expanded its sports proread more
MUMBAI – Ground-breaking symphonic death metal band GENUS ORDINIS DEI (Milan, Italy) just revealed another new music video and single entitled “For A...read more
MUMBAI: Norwegian alt-pop sensation AURORA today returns with her new single ‘Your Blood’ via Decca Records/Glassnote/Petroleum. The cathartic and...read more
MUMBAI: Building on a decade-long legacy oftransforming India’s music scene, Budweiser, AB InBev’s global brand, is enhancing its presence at leading...read more
MUMBAI: Punjabi singer-rapper Riar Saab aka Tarun Singh Surjeet Singh Riyar, returns to the hip hop playground with a debut multi-track Punjabi pop...read more
MUMBAI: Asia’s biggest electronic dance music festival, Sunburn reveals its’ complete stacked line-up for its 17 th edition scheduled to take place...read more