Wild Wild Women to release their title track this November!

MUMBAI: Indian hip hop collective Wild Wild Women will be releasing their title track “Wild Wild Women” on Saturday, 24th November 2023. The single features rappers HashtagPreeti, MC Mahila, Pratika, JQueen and Krantinaari from the collective. The song is produced by DRJ Beats, and the multilingual group has put down verses in Hindi, Marathi, English, Tamil and Kannada.

Wild Wild Women - Artwork by Boldstroke.jpg

The track Wild Wild Women has five rappers spewing bars and celebrating their victorious breakthrough as strong women. Through their new single, they smash the patriarchal constructs of not being able to achieve much as women, and use a collective voice to make a statement about their space in hip hop and music in general. They boldly also share their own perspective on why barriers are being broken everyday, their own journeys, and fighting back, no matter what.

Combining different elements and styles of hip hop, Wild Wild Women is taking on a journey that is blossoming with Indian culture, but expressing it in a more popular music medium to spread a message. As an independent and extremely driven force in Indian hip hop, they’ve been one of the fastest rising collectives to nurture the community aspect of the local hip hop scene, and help grow and build that community through the Rebel Women cyphers, different collaborative performances with female artists, pad distribution and hygiene awareness drives, and more.

Song credits:

Written and performed by HashtagPreeti, MC Mahila, Pratika, JQueen and Krantinaari

Produced by DRJ Beats

Mixed and mastered by Aniket Jain

Artwork by Boldstroke.pdf