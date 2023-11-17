Take a walk down memory lane with a line-up of nostalgic music artists to your city

MUMBAI : Get ready to dive into the magical world of nostalgic music, where the beats, the energy, the delicious food, and the incredible talent of the artists create an unforgettable experience! India, brace yourself for a trip down memory lane. Paytm Insider has handpicked a series of live music shows that will transport you to the golden era of your childhood tunes. From global sensations like Ronan Keating, 50 Cent, and UB40 to our very own Gurdas Maan, Shaan, Shreya Ghoshal, and more, the stage is all set for a musical extravaganza. Don't miss out—grab your tickets before they fly off the shelves in a heartbeat!

Ronan Keating Live In India (17th November)

Mumbai peeps! Remember those days when you couldn't resist humming along to hits like 'When You Say Nothing At All' and 'Life Is A Rollercoaster' or feeling the nostalgia with 'Father and Son'? Well, guess what? It's time to relive those unforgettable moments as Ronan Keating makes his triumphant return to India after 17 years! Don't miss this golden opportunity to bask in the musical magic of Ronan Keating!

From chart-topping singles to soul-stirring classics he's set to sweep you off your feet. So, why wait? Grab your tickets starting from just Rs. 999 on Paytm Insider and immerse yourself in this one epic night of nostalgic yet contemporary musical journey!

Shaan Live (18th November)

All you 90s kids, be sure to be transported back to the good old days with Bollywood and pop hits like "Tanha Dil", “Woh Pehli Baar”, "Jab Se Tere Naina", “It’s The Time To Disco” and "Chand Sifarish" that will tug at your heartstrings and ignite a wave of nostalgia. Don’t miss the chance to catch Shaan live in action at Phoenix Market City, Bengaluru on November 18, 2023.

Mark your calendars and secure your seats early to bask in the brilliance of Shaan in a concert like no other. Book your tickets here priced at Rs 799 onwards.

The Final Lap Tour 2023 ft. 50 Cent (25th November)

Get ready for a mind-blowing spectacle as the legendary Curtis '50 Cent' Jackson, a powerhouse with Grammy and Emmy Awards in hand, is set to dazzle Mumbai on the 25th of November! Brace yourselves for an unparalleled experience as he takes center stage at the DY Patil Sports Stadium, marking a sensational stop on his epic 'The Final Lap Tour 2023.' This could be your ultimate chance to witness him live in action, as he hints that this might just be his farewell tour.

Whether you’re a die-hard hip-hop fan or just looking for a night of great musical vibes, 50 Cent’s live performance is guaranteed to leave you wanting more. The night will be elevated by performances from a stellar line-up featuring artists like DIVINE, Prabh Deep, Shan Vincent de Paul and Yung Raja - creating a unique and heart-pounding experience that you should not miss. Snag your tickets priced at Rs. 2999 onwards available at Paytm Insider.

Adnan Sami Live |The Legend is Here (17th December)

Step into the long-awaited concert of the renowned maestro, Adnan Sami, and let this musical virtuoso transport you back in time. Immerse yourself in the melodies as the legendary singer takes the stage in Kolkata for a truly unforgettable 'Big Arena' experience on the 17th of December. Prepare to be captivated by the magic of his musical prowess and the irresistible charisma that has left audiences spellbound for years. It's a journey through time you won't want to miss!

Hurry and book your tickets now for he is coming to lift you with the best of 90’s songs like 'Bheegi Bheegi Raaton Mein', 'Kabhi To Nazar Milao', ‘Lift Karadey’, 'Tera Chehra' as well as his soul-stirring renditions. Grab your tickets here, starting at just Rs. 999 and get ready for a night packed with nostalgia, emotion and musical brilliance that will leave a lasting imprint on your heart!

DIL DA MAMLA | Gurdas Maan Saab Live (17th December)

Add a Punjabi tadka to this December, as the legendary singer Gurdas Maan is coming to you with a live concert in Delhi at Siri Fort Auditorium. Brace yourselves for a night packed with entertainment, fun, electrifying energy and Maan Saab's unparalleled style of performance as he takes the stage on 17th December to belt out his timeless Punjabi hits like 'Dil Da Mamla,' 'Challa', and 'Ki Banu Duniya Da.'

Maan Saab is known for his music that resonates with people across generations, making this an event you can’t afford to miss! So, mark your calendars, save the date and book the best spots now before they run out. Tickets are priced at Rs. 699 onwards. Get yours at Paytm Insider.

Shreya Ghoshal Red FM Live In Concert – ALL HEARTS TOUR (23rd December)

Brace yourself as the incredible vocal prowess of Shreya Ghoshal gears up to conquer Kochi on the 23rd of December as part of her All Hearts Tour. Casting a spell on music lovers with her mesmerizing voice, the night is expected to be pure musical joy, so mark your calendars and join the fun!

The Red FM Live concert with Shreya will be held at Adlux International Convention Centre and promises to captivate music lovers with her sweet and soulful tunes. Tickets are priced at Rs. 749 onwards and early bird tickets are already live! Get them fast before they run out!

The Goldies - UB40 featuring Ali Campbell (16th & 17th February 2024)

Transport yourself back to the enigmatic reggae-pop vibes that defined the 80s music scene, and who better to evoke those memories than UB40 Feat. Ali Campbell? That’s right! Ali Campbell, the iconic voice of the legendary British band, is making a grand return to captivate audiences in India during their Endless Summer World Tour; Imagine experiencing the live tunes that once played endlessly during the Walkman days and still do in every retro night. Catch him in action LIVE, in Delhi and Mumbai on 16th and 17th February 2024, offering you a rare opportunity to immerse yourself in the enchanting magic of UB40 feat. Ali Campbell and relive the golden days like never before.

Book your spot at Paytm Insider and get ready to groove to their chart-topping tracks like “Red Red Wine”, “(I Can’t Help) Falling In Love with You”, “Don’t Break My Heart”, “Purple Rain”, “Kingston Town”, and “I Got You Babe”, as Ali Campbell’s enchanting voice fills the air.