Sunburn Goa 2023 unveils full Artist line up and the venue

MUMBAI: Asia’s biggest electronic dance music festival, Sunburn reveals its’ complete stacked line-up for its 17 th edition scheduled to take place in December at Vagator, Goa.

Legendary Dutch future techno artist Hardwell, veteran Swedish progressive house DJ Alesso, superstar Australian house DJ Timmy Trumpet and DJ Mag voted world's #1 Belgian techno artist Charlotte De Witte are the four main stage headliners confirmed to play this year’s festival.

Spanning across a multitude of dance music genres such as drum n bass, trap, house, electronic, trance, hardstyle and techno, the 2023 billing also includes names such as Bassjackers, Korolova, Indo Warehouse, John Newman, Sander van doorn, Vonai, Glowal and Kas:st.

Homegrown artists on the line-up include Teri Miko, Siana Catherine, Sartek, Pro Bros Candice Redding, Ravetek, Bashunk amongst others.

The festival will entail a carnival-like experience comprising of ferriswheel rides, bungee jumping, tattoo parlors, graffiti stations, flea markets, camping, after-parties, multi-cuisine food stalls, experiential zones.

Spread over four days, the organizers of the festival, Sunburn festival will be putting togethersix jaw-dropping stages that will host over 120+ artists. Symbolizing the mystery and enchantment of the wilderness, the festival will highlight the theme of ‘Enchanted Forest’ through its state-of the-art production and eclectic stage designs.

Hardwell states, “I’m super pumped to be returning to India and playing the Sunburn mainstage! The fans have been blowing up my social media with love and excitement ever since the Sunburn team announced my return, so I know this will be a wild party. Which is why I’m working on something special for this show, and I can’t wait to do it for real on 30th December!”

Timmy Trumpet states, “I’ve always loved Indian culture. It’s always amazing to play in countries, and to meet and connect with people that love music as much as I do. Can’t wait to see everyone at Sunburn!”

Charlotte De Witte states, “India, are you ready? I’m coming for you! Can’t wait to meet old friends and make some new ones and experience the true power and beauty of a country like India. See you soon.”

Karan Singh, CEO, Sunburn Festival, states, “We are absolutely delighted to announce the entire line-up of Sunburn Goa 2023 and can’t wait to welcome our fans back this season. We are looking forward to four days of absolute madness and an electrifying sold-out edition.”

Tickets are live on www.bookmyshow.com. Prices start at INR 7,000/- upwards with special packages for camping, after-parties etc. 50% instalment options are also available to help fans ‘Buy Now & Pay Later’.

Croma Sunburn Goa 2023 is presented by Absolut Glassware powered by RuPay good times partner kingfisher packaged drinking water and styled by Jack & Jones. Fragrance party Davidoff perfumes, in association with Appy fizz and Bingo