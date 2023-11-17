RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  17 Nov 2023 12:45 |  By RnMTeam

Sunburn Goa 2023 Unveils Full Artist Line Up And The Venue

MUMBAI: Asia’s biggest electronic dance music festival, Sunburn reveals its’ complete stacked line-up for its 17 th edition scheduled to take place in December at Vagator, Goa.

Legendary Dutch future techno artist Hardwell, veteran Swedish progressive house DJ Alesso, superstar Australian house DJ Timmy Trumpet and DJ Mag voted world's #1 Belgian techno artist Charlotte De Witte are the four main stage headliners confirmed to play this year’s festival.

Spanning across a multitude of dance music genres such as drum n bass, trap, house, electronic, trance, hardstyle and techno, the 2023 billing also includes names such as Bassjackers, Korolova, Indo Warehouse, John Newman, Sander van doorn, Vonai, Glowal and Kas:st.

Homegrown artists on the line-up include Teri Miko, Siana Catherine, Sartek, Pro Bros Candice Redding, Ravetek, Bashunk amongst others.

The festival will entail a carnival-like experience comprising of ferriswheel rides, bungee jumping, tattoo parlors, graffiti stations, flea markets, camping, after-parties, multi-cuisine food stalls, experiential zones.

Spread over four days, the organizers of the festival, Sunburn festival will be putting togethersix jaw-dropping stages that will host over 120+ artists. Symbolizing the mystery and enchantment of the wilderness, the festival will highlight the theme of ‘Enchanted Forest’ through its state-of the-art production and eclectic stage designs.

Hardwell states, “I’m super pumped to be returning to India and playing the Sunburn mainstage! The fans have been blowing up my social media with love and excitement ever since the Sunburn team announced my return, so I know this will be a wild party. Which is why I’m working on something special for this show, and I can’t wait to do it for real on 30th December!”

Timmy Trumpet states, “I’ve always loved Indian culture. It’s always amazing to play in countries, and to meet and connect with people that love music as much as I do. Can’t wait to see everyone at Sunburn!”

Charlotte De Witte states, “India, are you ready? I’m coming for you! Can’t wait to meet old friends and make some new ones and experience the true power and beauty of a country like India. See you soon.”

Karan Singh, CEO, Sunburn Festival, states, “We are absolutely delighted to announce the entire line-up of Sunburn Goa 2023 and can’t wait to welcome our fans back this season. We are looking forward to four days of absolute madness and an electrifying sold-out edition.”

Tickets are live on www.bookmyshow.com. Prices start at INR 7,000/- upwards with special packages for camping, after-parties etc. 50% instalment options are also available to help fans ‘Buy Now & Pay Later’.

Croma Sunburn Goa 2023 is presented by Absolut Glassware powered by RuPay good times partner kingfisher packaged drinking water and styled by Jack & Jones. Fragrance party Davidoff perfumes, in association with Appy fizz and Bingo

Tags
Sunburn Goa Hardwell Alesso Timmy Trumpet Charlotte de Witte
Related news
 | 16 Nov 2023

Sunburn Goa 2023 unveils full Artist line up and the venue

MUMBAI – Asia’s biggest electronic dance music festival, Sunburn reveals its complete stacked line-up for its 17th edition scheduled to take in December at Vagator, Goa

read more
 | 06 Nov 2023

Hardwell, Djs From Mars and Tomcraft transform 'Loneliness' into a modern anthem

MUMBAI : Get ready to experience the rebirth of a dance music classic!

read more
 | 11 Sep 2023

Alesso, Timmy Trumpet, Charlotte De Witte To Headline Sunburn Goa 2023

MUMBAI – Asia’s biggest electronic dance music festival, Sunburn announces its’ top tier headliner billing for the multi-thousand-dancer takeover of the 17th edition of the world-class annual extravaganza.

read more
 | 08 Sep 2023

North coast music festival concludes legendary 13th edition

MUMBAI : North Coast Music Festival returned to SeatGeek Stadium in Chicagoland this past weekend to welcome nearly 70,000 attendees across three days for the festival’s 13th edition.

read more
 | 10 Jan 2023

Audio Obscura celebrates 10th anniversary and reveals international expansion

MUMBAI: Groundbreaking Dutch electronic event Audio Obscura steps into its tenth year in 2023 with big plans ahead.

read more

RnM Biz

RED FM and HarperCollins Introduce ‘Main Hoon Villain’ Podcast

MUMBAI: 93.5 RED FM, India’s leading private radio and entertainment network is thrilled to annouread more

Moises announces partnership with HYPERREAL to elevate digital identity and content creation

MUMBAI : Leading AI-powered music platform Moises announces their partnership with HYPERREAL®, whread more

Pravaas unveils its next expedition in Mussoorie ; announces Zomato Live as exclusive access partner

MUMBAI : The hills of Mussoorie are set to come alive with Pravaas: A Journey of Mussoorie whichread more

Budweiser Raises the Volume: Elevates India's music scene with unparalleled experiences

MUMBAI : Building on a decade-long legacy of transforming India’s music scene, Budweiser, AB InBeread more

Prime Video launches its first dedicated sports channel – FanCode, India’s Premier sports destination

MUMBAI - Prime Video, India’s most loved entertainment destination, today expanded its sports proread more

top# 5 articles

1
Global music artist King’s hit romantic number ‘Tu Jaana Na Piya’ becomes the first ever independent song to top the AirCheck India T20 chart

MUMBAI : Being unstoppable with his ongoing all-India tour, global music icon King has been creating a stir with his latest album ‘New Life’ topping...read more

2
Riar Saab Announces Debut EP ‘How I Love’

MUMBAI: Punjabi singer-rapper Riar Saab aka Tarun Singh Surjeet Singh Riyar, returns to the hip hop playground with a debut multi-track Punjabi pop...read more

3
Raise your glasses and your spirits with Shekhar Khanijo's latest release 'Janeman Sharaab'

MUMBAI : Celebrated singer and performer Shekhar Khanijo, the sensational voice behind "Tera Hi Nasha" feat Reem Shaikh & "Aankhein Kajal' feat...read more

4
Budweiser Raises the Volume: Elevates India's Music Scene with Unparalleled Experiences

MUMBAI: Building on a decade-long legacy oftransforming India’s music scene, Budweiser, AB InBev’s global brand, is enhancing its presence at leading...read more

5
Dj Sheizwood unveils spiritual symphony 'Shree Radha Govind Gopal' on Mediamax Bhakti'

MUMBAI : Esteemed artist Dj Sheizwood, renowned for his musical prowess, joins forces with Avi Pandey of Mediamax Bhakti to release their latest...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2023 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group
Games