Riar Saab Announces Debut EP ‘How I Love’

MUMBAI: Punjabi singer-rapper Riar Saab aka Tarun Singh Surjeet Singh Riyar, returns to the hip hop playground with a debut multi-track Punjabi pop outing titled ‘How I Love’ that releases today via Gully Gang and Mass Appeal India.

The 5-track EP arrives amidst the unprecedented success of the 24-year-old’s widely popular single “Obsessed” that has been extensively sampled by Indian cinema’s finest actors. Released in September last year, the track which surpassed 100 million streams across digital platforms, continues to leave a massive impact on Saab’s career and has established his stature as one of the finest Punjabi emcees across India.

The central theme of the EP spotlights the multi-dimensional tapestry of love and features guest vocals by Abhijay Sharma and Kunwarr. Each track within this musical odyssey offers a unique perspective on romance, immersing listeners in a dreamy sonic landscape masterfully crafted by multiple talented producers such as Abhijay Sharma, Hashbass, Stunnah Beatz and Flamboy. From the mysteries of ‘Secrets’ to the emotional introspection of ‘Midnight,’ Riar Saab’s heartfelt lyrics and soulful vocals breathe life into his tales of devotion, concern, and unwavering commitment.

The EP’s main narrative is skilfully woven into the fabric of every song, emphasising the importance of communication, connection, and the profound beauty found in unconditional pure love. Whether it;s a late-night reflection or a light-hearted ode to shared moments, ‘How I Love’ encapsulates the depth and breadth of this timeless emotion.

Riar Saab says, “I got a lot of love on Obsessed, which made me realise that the audience is more receptive to my romantic pop vibe. I have based the theme of this EP around love as well, and it draws heavy inspiration from the experiences I have had on the personal front over the past year. How I Love is a heartfelt, genuine, and thought-provoking exploration of love, resonating with the soul and leaving a lasting impression on those who embark on this musical journey.”

Riar Saab brings a unique flavour to his writing, delivery and performance that solidifies his position as one of the promising mainstays of the homegrown hip-hop and Punjabi music industry. Hailing from Dhupai in Gurdaspur, Punjab, he grew up shuttling between the big city of Mumbai and his ancestral village to pursue his calling in music, which encouraged him further to develop a unique sound that fuses traditional Punjabi sonic sensibilities with contemporary hip-hop soundscapes.

Earlier this year, Riar Saab joined Indian hip-hop royalty DIVINE on the Baazigar Global Tour.

TRACKLISTING

Dreams – ‘Dreams’ is a poetic manifestation of Riar Saab's continued exploration of

romance, building upon the success of his recent hits. True to its name, this track envelops listeners in a dreamy sonic landscape, masterfully produced by the talented Hashbass. Riar Saab's heartfelt lyrics weave a captivating narrative, delving deep into his emotions for a significant other. Hashbass expertly marries a retro-inspired soundscape with a contemporary twist, providing the perfect canvas for Riar Saab's distinct vocals to shine effortlessly.

Secrets - ‘Secrets,’ a mesmerising collaboration between Riar Saab and Kunwarr, produced by the Flamboy, is a soul-stirring ode to love's enchanting mysteries. Riar Saab initiates the journey, and Kunwarr seamlessly carries the torch with verses that paint a vivid portrait of what deep admiration looks like. Kunwarr speaks of her beauty, likening her presence to a gentle breeze that sweeps him off his feet. Riar Saab rejoins the narrative, describing the agony of distance and professing his unwavering devotion. Both artists exchange poetic verses in Punjabi, creating a lyrical tapestry that resonates with the heart. Flamboy's production, with its captivating beats and soulful essence, harmonises perfectly with the song's emotional depth, making ‘Secrets’ a harmonious blend of love and music that leaves a lasting impression on the soul.

Midnight - ‘Midnight’, produced by Stunnah Beatz, is an emotionally charged track where Riar Saab expresses his deep concern for his partner. The song's title, ‘Midnight,’ sets the tone for the late-night introspection about their relationship. Riar Saab's heartfelt lyrics and Stunnah's moody production create a moving and reflective musical experience. The song takes an unexpected turn with a phone call skit, adding a dramatic twist, and Riar Saab's reflection on his intuition and regrets adds a layer of poignancy to the track. ‘Midnight’ is a captivating journey through love, concern, and the weight of hindsight for those who appreciate emotional and thought-provoking music. Stunnah Beat's production skillfully weaves haunting melodies and a subdued tempo into the music, enhancing the song's emotional depth and creating a perfect sonic backdrop for Riar Saab's heartfelt storytelling as we move through the theme of ‘How I Love’ EP and stress upon concern as an essential element of love.

Feelings - ‘Feelings’ by Riar Saab, produced by Hashbass, is the heartfelt centrepiece of ‘How I Love,’ showcasing the second collaboration between Riar Saab and Hashbass in this EP. In this track, Riar Saab lays bare his emotions and devotion to his love, expressing an unwavering commitment to keeping her close. He promises to embrace her every word and cherishes the playful moments that define their relationship, whether they share jokes or engage in lighthearted arguments. With an open heart, Riar Saab willingly shares every facet of himself, giving the utmost importance to the one who has captured his heart. Hashbass's production provides the perfect musical backdrop, with its gentle, melodic undertones harmonising beautifully with the lyrics' tenderness. ‘Feelings’ is a tender ode to the simplicity of love, creating a musical experience that is both sweet and genuine as it explores the profound beauty of love's purest form. It focuses on ‘giving importance’ and ‘communication’ as a crucial element of love in furtherance of the EP ‘How I Love’ theme.

Obsessed - Obsessed is a melodic earworm where the artists are talking about a special girl in their lives. Riar Saab has composed a rhythmic hook, with Abhijay Sharma coming in with his classical vocals in the second half of both verses. The track is structured uniquely, with Abhijay’s folk ‘alaaps’ in the background of Riar Saab’s urban Punjabi vocals. Abhijay has produced a melodic beat with a drill drum pattern, drawing influences from various musical cultures. The track is perfect for a long drive, a sunny day get-together and a laid-back listening session.