Palehound announces 2024 North American Tour with Jason Isbell and Sleater-Kinney

MUMBAI : On the heels of their critically acclaimed new album Eye On The Bat, Palehound performed to enraptured crowds this fall, sharing stages with boygenius and Jimmy Eat World as well as on their North American headline tour, which wraps this week. Thrilled to be back on the road and connecting with fans, the band has announced an extensive 2024 North American tour schedule, which includes support runs with Jason Isbell, Sleater-Kinney and a handful of headline dates. Tickets are on sale now!

El Kempner shares, “It feels amazing to be back on the road again, we’re having a blast on tour! I’m so excited to go back out with Jason Isbell and Sleater-Kinney next year. They’re two hugely inspiring acts. The only good thing Twitter has ever done for me is get Jason’s attention from a viral tweet I had about my dad who’s a superfan and showed up to Red Rocks like 7 hrs before doors for one of his shows.”

A documentation of illusions shattering in the face of profound change, the expansive new collection is a sonic tangle of raw nerves coming undone amongst swelling, propulsive instrumentation. Recently dubbed one of Rolling Stone’s “Greatest Guitarists of All Time” and appearing on the beloved Turned Out A Punk podcast, El Kempner’s (they/them) sinewy and off-kilter guitar playing remains front and center to bring powerful emphasis to their singular poetic voice. Eye On The Bat is the biggest – and best – Palehound has sounded on record. It is not a hopeful record in content, but it presents listeners with a reminder that – if you made it through that, you’ll handle whatever comes next.

Eye On The Bat is Kempner’s latest release since Black Friday (2019) and Doomin’ Sun (2021) by Bachelor (a collaborative project with Jay Som’s Melina Duterte). Recorded in brief stints across 2022 at Flying Cloud Recordings in the Catskills, they stepped up to the soundboard for the first time, co-producing the new album alongside Sam Evian (Big Thief, Cass McCombs). Kempner also credits multi-instrumentalist Larz Brogan, who they refer to as “my platonic life partner” and longtime member of Palehound since the Boston DIY days, as a vital part of making the album come together the way it did.

North American Tour Dates - Tickets

2023

11/14: Minneapolis, MN @ 7th St. Entry $

11/15: Madison, WI @ High Noon Saloon $

11/17: Chicago, IL @ Empty Bottle $

11/18: Columbus, OH @ A&R Music Bar $

2024

02/19: Wilmington, NC @ Wilson Center ~

02/20: Baltimore, MD @ Modell Performing Arts Center at The Lyric ~

02/21: Williamsport, PA @ Community Arts Center - Martin Theatre ~

02/23: Toronto, ON @ Garrison ^

02/24: Montreal, QC @ Bar Le Ritz ^

02/26: Portland, ME @ State Theatre ~

02/27: Rochester, NY @ Kodak Center ~

02/29: Chicago, IL @ Salt Shed ~

03/01: Chicago, IL @ Salt Shed ~

03/02: St. Paul, MN @ The Palace ~

03/03: St. Paul, MN @ The Palace ~

03/05: Duluth, MN @ DECC Symphony Hall ~

03/06: Des Moines, IA @ Val Air Ballroom ~

03/08: Ft. Wayne, IN @ Embassy Theatre ~

03/09: Pittsburgh, PA @ Benedum Center for the Performing Arts ~

03/25: Kansas City, MO @ The Truman %

03/26: Denver, CO @ Mission Ballroom %

03/28: Los Angeles, CA @ The Wiltern %

03/29: Los Angeles, CA @ The Belasco %

03/30: San Francisco, CA @ The Warfield %

03/31: San Francisco, CA @ The Warfield %

04/02: Seattle, WA @ The Showbox %

04/03: Seattle, WA @ The Showbox %

04/04: Vancouver, BC @ Vogue Theatre %

04/05: Portland, OR @ Crystal Ballroom %