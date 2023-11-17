RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  17 Nov 2023 10:40 |  By RnMTeam

Palehound announces 2024 North American Tour with Jason Isbell and Sleater-Kinney

MUMBAI : On the heels of their critically acclaimed new album Eye On The Bat, Palehound performed to enraptured crowds this fall, sharing stages with boygenius and Jimmy Eat World as well as on their North American headline tour, which wraps this week. Thrilled to be back on the road and connecting with fans, the band has announced an extensive 2024 North American tour schedule, which includes support runs with Jason Isbell, Sleater-Kinney and a handful of headline dates. Tickets are on sale now!

El Kempner shares, “It feels amazing to be back on the road again, we’re having a blast on tour! I’m so excited to go back out with Jason Isbell and Sleater-Kinney next year. They’re two hugely inspiring acts. The only good thing Twitter has ever done for me is get Jason’s attention from a viral tweet I had about my dad who’s a superfan and showed up to Red Rocks like 7 hrs before doors for one of his shows.”

A documentation of illusions shattering in the face of profound change, the expansive new collection is a sonic tangle of raw nerves coming undone amongst swelling, propulsive instrumentation. Recently dubbed one of Rolling Stone’s “Greatest Guitarists of All Time” and appearing on the beloved Turned Out A Punk podcast, El Kempner’s (they/them) sinewy and off-kilter guitar playing remains front and center to bring powerful emphasis to their singular poetic voice. Eye On The Bat is the biggest – and best – Palehound has sounded on record. It is not a hopeful record in content, but it presents listeners with a reminder that – if you made it through that, you’ll handle whatever comes next.

Eye On The Bat is Kempner’s latest release since Black Friday (2019) and Doomin’ Sun (2021) by Bachelor (a collaborative project with Jay Som’s Melina Duterte). Recorded in brief stints across 2022 at Flying Cloud Recordings in the Catskills, they stepped up to the soundboard for the first time, co-producing the new album alongside Sam Evian (Big Thief, Cass McCombs). Kempner also credits multi-instrumentalist Larz Brogan, who they refer to as “my platonic life partner” and longtime member of Palehound since the Boston DIY days, as a vital part of making the album come together the way it did.

North American Tour Dates - Tickets

2023

11/14: Minneapolis, MN @ 7th St. Entry $
11/15: Madison, WI @ High Noon Saloon $
11/17: Chicago, IL @ Empty Bottle $
11/18: Columbus, OH @ A&R Music Bar $

2024

02/19: Wilmington, NC @ Wilson Center ~
02/20: Baltimore, MD @ Modell Performing Arts Center at The Lyric ~
02/21: Williamsport, PA @ Community Arts Center - Martin Theatre ~
02/23: Toronto, ON @ Garrison ^
02/24: Montreal, QC @ Bar Le Ritz ^
02/26: Portland, ME @ State Theatre ~
02/27: Rochester, NY @ Kodak Center ~
02/29: Chicago, IL @ Salt Shed ~
03/01: Chicago, IL @ Salt Shed ~
03/02: St. Paul, MN @ The Palace ~
03/03: St. Paul, MN @ The Palace ~
03/05: Duluth, MN @ DECC Symphony Hall ~
03/06: Des Moines, IA @ Val Air Ballroom ~
03/08: Ft. Wayne, IN @ Embassy Theatre ~
03/09: Pittsburgh, PA @ Benedum Center for the Performing Arts ~
03/25: Kansas City, MO @ The Truman %
03/26: Denver, CO @ Mission Ballroom %
03/28: Los Angeles, CA @ The Wiltern %
03/29: Los Angeles, CA @ The Belasco %
03/30: San Francisco, CA @ The Warfield %
03/31: San Francisco, CA @ The Warfield %
04/02: Seattle, WA @ The Showbox %
04/03: Seattle, WA @ The Showbox %
04/04: Vancouver, BC @ Vogue Theatre %
04/05: Portland, OR @ Crystal Ballroom %

Tags
Jason Isbell Black Friday Singer Songs music
Related news
 | 17 Nov 2023

Global music artist King’s hit romantic number ‘Tu Jaana Na Piya’ becomes the first ever independent song to top the AirCheck India T20 chart

MUMBAI : Being unstoppable with his ongoing all-India tour, global music icon King has been creating a stir with his latest album ‘New Life’ topping all music charts and amassing great response from the audiences world across.

read more
 | 17 Nov 2023

Riar Saab Announces Debut EP ‘How I Love’

MUMBAI: Punjabi singer-rapper Riar Saab aka Tarun Singh Surjeet Singh Riyar, returns to the hip hop playground with a debut multi-track Punjabi pop outing titled ‘How I Love’ that releases today via Gully Gang and Mass Appeal India.

read more
 | 17 Nov 2023

Budweiser Raises the Volume: Elevates India's Music Scene with Unparalleled Experiences

MUMBAI: Building on a decade-long legacy oftransforming India’s music scene, Budweiser, AB InBev’s global brand, is enhancing its presence at leading music festivals, creating unforgettable moments for festivalgoers.

read more
 | 17 Nov 2023

AURORA returns with full force in anthemic new single “Your Blood”

MUMBAI: Norwegian alt-pop sensation AURORA today returns with her new single ‘Your Blood’ via Decca Records/Glassnote/Petroleum.

read more
 | 17 Nov 2023

Wild Wild Women to release their title track this November!

MUMBAI: Indian hip hop collective Wild Wild Women will be releasing their title track “Wild Wild Women” on Saturday, 24th November 2023. The single features rappers HashtagPreeti, MC Mahila, Pratika, JQueen and Krantinaari from the collective.

read more

RnM Biz

RED FM and HarperCollins Introduce ‘Main Hoon Villain’ Podcast

MUMBAI: 93.5 RED FM, India’s leading private radio and entertainment network is thrilled to annouread more

Moises announces partnership with HYPERREAL to elevate digital identity and content creation

MUMBAI : Leading AI-powered music platform Moises announces their partnership with HYPERREAL®, whread more

Pravaas unveils its next expedition in Mussoorie ; announces Zomato Live as exclusive access partner

MUMBAI : The hills of Mussoorie are set to come alive with Pravaas: A Journey of Mussoorie whichread more

Budweiser Raises the Volume: Elevates India's music scene with unparalleled experiences

MUMBAI : Building on a decade-long legacy of transforming India’s music scene, Budweiser, AB InBeread more

Prime Video launches its first dedicated sports channel – FanCode, India’s Premier sports destination

MUMBAI - Prime Video, India’s most loved entertainment destination, today expanded its sports proread more

bursa escort bayan gorukle escort

bursa escort gorukle bursa escort

görükle escort bursa vip escort bursa elit escort bursa bayan escort bursa escort bayan alanya escort antalya escort eskisehir escort mersin escort alanya escort bodrum escort havalimani transfer

kaçak bahis siteleri kaçak iddaa siteleri kaçak iddaa oyna kaçak bahis siteleri bonus veren bahis siteleri günlük iddaa tahminleri

top# 5 articles

1
Budweiser Raises the Volume: Elevates India's Music Scene with Unparalleled Experiences

MUMBAI: Building on a decade-long legacy oftransforming India’s music scene, Budweiser, AB InBev’s global brand, is enhancing its presence at leading...read more

2
Global music artist King’s hit romantic number ‘Tu Jaana Na Piya’ becomes the first ever independent song to top the AirCheck India T20 chart

MUMBAI : Being unstoppable with his ongoing all-India tour, global music icon King has been creating a stir with his latest album ‘New Life’ topping...read more

3
AURORA returns with full force in anthemic new single “Your Blood”

MUMBAI: Norwegian alt-pop sensation AURORA today returns with her new single ‘Your Blood’ via Decca Records/Glassnote/Petroleum. The cathartic and...read more

4
GENUS ORDINIS DEI (metal) reveal 'For A New God' music video and single, Episode 3 of metal music series and concept album, The Beginning

MUMBAI – Ground-breaking symphonic death metal band GENUS ORDINIS DEI (Milan, Italy) just revealed another new music video and single entitled “For A...read more

5
First elimination hits hard on MTV Hustle 03 REPRESENT; leaves Rap Supremo Badshah in tears

MUMBAI: In the last episode, Rap Supremo Badshah warns that a storm of eliminations would gather over the hustlers. The Squad Bosses advised their...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2023 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group
Games