Global music artist King’s hit romantic number ‘Tu Jaana Na Piya’ becomes the first ever independent song to top the AirCheck India T20 chart

MUMBAI: 93.5 RED FM, India’s leading private radio and entertainment network is thrilled to annouread more
MUMBAI : Leading AI-powered music platform Moises announces their partnership with HYPERREAL®, whread more
MUMBAI : The hills of Mussoorie are set to come alive with Pravaas: A Journey of Mussoorie whichread more
MUMBAI : Building on a decade-long legacy of transforming India’s music scene, Budweiser, AB InBeread more
MUMBAI - Prime Video, India’s most loved entertainment destination, today expanded its sports proread more
MUMBAI: Norwegian alt-pop sensation AURORA today returns with her new single ‘Your Blood’ via Decca Records/Glassnote/Petroleum. The cathartic and...read more
MUMBAI : Being unstoppable with his ongoing all-India tour, global music icon King has been creating a stir with his latest album ‘New Life’ topping...read more
MUMBAI : Witness the incredible performance of the city’s hottest rock bands, that’s sure to set the stage on fire. Except an energetic, high-...read more
MUMBAI — David Guetta has been crowned The World’s No.1 DJ as DJ Mag revealed the results of the 30th anniversary edition of their iconic Top 100...read more
MUMBAI – Ground-breaking symphonic death metal band GENUS ORDINIS DEI (Milan, Italy) just revealed another new music video and single entitled “For A...read more