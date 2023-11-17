RadioandMusic
Global music artist King’s hit romantic number ‘Tu Jaana Na Piya’ becomes the first ever independent song to top the AirCheck India T20 chart

MUMBAI : Being unstoppable with his ongoing all-India tour, global music icon King has been creating a stir with his latest album ‘New Life’ topping all music charts and amassing great response from the audiences world across. While all songs from the album have been making major noise, it’s the romantic number ‘Tu Jaana Na Piya’ that has created a special space in the hearts of millions of music lovers.
 
Coming in as  an exciting update, the song ‘Tu Jaana Na Piya ‘ has now  become the first ever independent song to grab the top  spot in the AirCheck India T20 chart  admist  various other Bollywood songs. Ecstatic with the same, King took to social media and shared a picture of the chart saying, “Big Win Today! This is the first time an independent song has topped the aircheck chart in a while amidst the Bollywood songs, ‘Tu Jaana Na Piya’ is the top song!”
 
This indeed comes around as a historic achievement for the musician as AirCheck T20 is the leader in radio spot monitoring and provides the most accurate and immediate data of the past seven days of AirPlay.
 
Meanwhile, King’s ongoing ‘Tuborg Zero Packaged Drinking Water presents KING New Life India Tour 2023’ has opened to a smashing response from fans in Bengaluru and Jaipur, a glimpse of which the musician has shared in a new vlog on his YouTube channel.
 
