GENUS ORDINIS DEI (metal) reveal 'For A New God' music video and single, Episode 3 of metal music series and concept album, The Beginning

MUMBAI – Ground-breaking symphonic death metal band GENUS ORDINIS DEI (Milan, Italy) just revealed another new music video and single entitled “For A New God”. This is the third video episode and single from the band’s upcoming full-length concept album The Beginning which is scheduled to be released on December 8, 2023 via Eclipse Records. The album was produced, recorded, mixed, and mastered by Tommaso Monticelli at Sonitus Studio in Crema, Italy. The video series was directed by Genus Ordinis Dei, and filmed by Steve Saints.
Watch “For A New God” (Episode 3)
“For A New God” is the third episode of The Beginning possibly the greatest expression of tragedy ever recorded in rock music! The verses and choruses are musically addictive, traveling the dark corridors of our souls where candles forever burn black. The Episode is dominated by the startling images of the blood-spattered Brother carrying his dying Sister, who has asked him to end her life and eat her heart to gain the knowledge given to her by The Fallen.
Pre-Save or Pre-Order the album, and follow the video series at https://bio.to/thebeginning
"For this epic fight scene between The Brother and the Strongest Cannibal, we decided to film at Po’s Beach and Gombito’s Beach in Italy.” says guitarist & producer Tommy Monticelli. “Along the marshy beaches The Sister is captured by one of the two Cannibals and The Brother will have to face the strongest cannibal in a fight to the death. This is the most heartbreaking piece of the entire opera. A tribute to the bond between two siblings that, when the broken and destroyed voice of the brother is heard, makes it reverberate like thunder. It was a fantastic experience to film a bare-knuckle fight, simulating all the strength and power of a clash between men who are more like wild beasts than civilized humans. The tremendous scene with the boulder is certainly the highest moment of the episode's climax. In For A New God you can then see all the skill of our two makeup artists (Valentina & Beatrice) in recreating wounds, cuts and bleeding using their incredible props and SFX.”
The Beginning is the fourth studio album from symphonic death metal band Genus Ordinis Dei, which redefines the way we listen to music and process cinematic theater. In simpler terms, the final product is an exceptional twelve-track album and a stunning set of representative videos called “Episodes,” that directly address the way we use our senses. Interspliced in a clever foreshadowing technique, are images of blood pouring over a stone, advancing like the crooked fingers of some skeletal miscreant, and when the Brother character starts singing, we are startled into the recognition that this is not merely some standard high-quality film, but the vibrant offspring we get from a brilliant, well-produced metal album. Symbolically, the parallel is clear. We are watching exquisite savages at the dawn of existence, who are shockingly similar to us in terms of their passion, physicality, and natural tendencies toward glorified violence. More thematically, Genus Ordinis Dei shows us quite clearly that brutality is the lifeblood of society, as we still so ironically fool ourselves with carefully crafted social constructs. The Beginning is not just music. It is an experience. A red dawn. An awakening.
Pre-order / Pre-save The Beginning at https://lnk.to/gnsbgn and get additional info about the video series at https://bio.to/thebeginning
For more information about Genus Ordinis Dei and their "For A New God" music video & single, please visit them on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube, or TikTok, and follow them on Spotify, Apple Music, Pandora, Amazon Music, Tidal, or Deezer!
The Beginning series schedule
Out Now - 'Changing Star' (single)
Out Now - 'Changing Star' (vid episode 1)
Out Now - 'Genesis' (single)
Out Now - 'Genesis' (vid episode 2)
Out Now - 'For A New God' (single)
Out Now - 'For A New God' (vid episode 3)
December 8 - 'The Beginning' (full-length ALBUM)
December 9 – ‘The Beginning’ (release party @ Slaughter Club, Milan ITALY - get tickets)
December 12 - 'The Fortress Without Gates' (vid episode 4)
Genus Ordinis Dei discography
The Beginning (LP) - 2023
Glare of Deliverance (LP) - 2020
Great Olden Dynasty (LP) – 2017
The Middle (LP) – 2015
Genus Ordinis Dei lineup
Nick K (vox & guitars), Tommy Monticelli (guitars & orchestra), Nico Pedrali (drums)
