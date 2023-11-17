Edinburgh rapper Joell is back with the release of his new single, 'Hop In The Coupe'

MUMBAI : Edinburgh rapper Joell is back with the release of his first single from an upcoming project, 'Hop In The Coupe'. This first taste of what's to come is the ultimate escape from a hectic day. Hop in, crank up the radio, grab your girl and let the infectious beat take you away from the daily grind. It's a trap love story, celebrating self-confidence and hard work. No need to overthink it; just kick back and enjoy. The 808s and cinematic percussion will instantly switch your energy - A certain bop.
Having spent the summer working on himself, Joell returns ready to face his demons. Scheduled for release in early 2024, the upcoming project shows just how far he's come since starting down that path. As Joell matures, so does his sound.
MUMBAI: 93.5 RED FM, India’s leading private radio and entertainment network has temporarily chanread more
MUMBAI: 93.5 RED FM, India’s leading private radio and entertainment network is thrilled to annouread more
MUMBAI : Leading AI-powered music platform Moises announces their partnership with HYPERREAL®, whread more
MUMBAI : The hills of Mussoorie are set to come alive with Pravaas: A Journey of Mussoorie whichread more
MUMBAI : Building on a decade-long legacy of transforming India’s music scene, Budweiser, AB InBeread more
MUMBAI : Returning with his first release in two years, Martin Vogt, better known in the space as Haywyre, delivers his latest Monstercat single “...read more
MUMBAI : After a joyous break to celebrate Diwali and partake in the festivities, the man of masses, NTR Jr., is back in action, resuming the shoot...read more
MUMBAI : Raveena Mehta, the acclaimed artist known for her soul-stirring music, takes fans on a captivating journey with her latest single, 'Awara.'...read more
MUMBAI : T-Series along with two Hip-Hop maestros, Ikka and MC Stan drop their latest single, ‘Urvashi.’ The song produced by Bhushan Kumar brings...read more
MUMBAI : Illegal Mind, already gracing the pages of Power Play Magazine, Rock Hard Italy, and Headbangersnews.com, destroys musical norms by fusing...read more