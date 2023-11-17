Edinburgh rapper Joell is back with the release of his new single, 'Hop In The Coupe'

MUMBAI : Edinburgh rapper Joell is back with the release of his first single from an upcoming project, 'Hop In The Coupe'. This first taste of what's to come is the ultimate escape from a hectic day. Hop in, crank up the radio, grab your girl and let the infectious beat take you away from the daily grind. It's a trap love story, celebrating self-confidence and hard work. No need to overthink it; just kick back and enjoy. The 808s and cinematic percussion will instantly switch your energy - A certain bop.

Having spent the summer working on himself, Joell returns ready to face his demons. Scheduled for release in early 2024, the upcoming project shows just how far he's come since starting down that path. As Joell matures, so does his sound.

