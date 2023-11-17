AURORA returns with full force in anthemic new single “Your Blood”

MUMBAI: Norwegian alt-pop sensation AURORA today returns with her new single ‘Your Blood’ via Decca Records/Glassnote/Petroleum. The cathartic and synth-infused track marks the singer-songwriter’s first material since her third, and highest charting album to date, ‘The Gods We Can Touch’ which went Top 10 in the Official UK Album Chart.

The new music follows the announcement of her very first book, The Gods We Can Touch, out on November 16th via Decca Records & Faber Music: signed copies were sold out in less than an hour, and printing press had to be relaunched due to unprecedented high demand. More information: https://shop.aurora-music.com/.

Co-written, produced and recorded by Chris Greatti (Gaga, Willow, Yungblud, Grimes) in Los Angeles and mixed by Mitch McCarthy (Olivia Rodrigo, Lady Gaga, Conan Gray), the track finds AURORA letting her guard down in an ode to the human soul, celebrating its vulnerability, emotions and flaws.

“The world is always bleeding. And you never know what is going on under people's skin. I think it’s only when we reach out to each other, that we understand what compassion and beauty we are capable of as human beings. Even if we can’t understand what people are going through: we should still try. If we don’t, what is a life truly worth? Sometimes addressing the pain, your own, or the pain of the world hurts so much it feels like dying. But in truth, I believe it is then we are born. Your blood. My blood. Our blood." AURORA explains.

Since signing with Decca Records/Glassnote in 2014, AURORA’s global fanbase has continued to grow monumentally, captivating a new generation through social media platforms and touring the world, with her striking and lively lyrics, and totally unique stage presence. Growing up surrounded by forests and mountains near Bergen in Norway, Aurora Aksnes has turned her individuality, her independence and her strength of spirit into platinum discs, more than a million album sales, 12.4 million monthly listeners and a whopping 10 billion streams.

The multifaceted pop artist is admired by many of her peers — from Troye Sivan and Doja Cat to Katy Perry and Shawn Mendes. By the time she was 12 she had written Runaway, a song that would later receive a full release on her debut album All My Demons Greeting Me as a Friend and, later still and thousands of miles away, would inspire another 12-year-old, Billie Eilish, to make her own music.

Her fastest ever streamed single ‘Cure For Me’, from latest album The Gods We Can Touch, and 2016’s hit ‘Runaway’ both gained sensational viral moments on TikTok, bringing AURORA’s cinematic and sweeping melodies to a bigger audience than ever before, hitting singles charts all around the world and counting over a hundred billion views on socials.

AURORA is also announcing today a March 2024 8-date Norway tour. Tickets will go on sale on Friday 10th November (full dates listed below). Last year, AURORA completed a sold-out UK headline tour finishing at a packed O2 Brixton Academy in London, before dominating stages worldwide for the rest of her The Gods We Can Touch tour. She also headlined Norway’s Øya Festival alongside Florence + The Machine and Gorillaz, and joined the star-studded line up at BST, alongside the likes of the legendary Duran Duran, Nile Rodgers & Chic and Laura Mvula. A 65,000-strong crowd filled Hyde Park in London, and witnessed AURORA play a set consisting of tracks spanning her accomplished career. She performed at a plethora of festivals this summer, including London’s All Points East Festival, Lollapalooza (Berlin, Argentina, Brazil, Chile) and Rock En Seine (Paris).

With a debut book and four studio albums to her name, along with an Academy Award Nomination (for ‘Into the Unknown’, Frozen II), AURORA’s success seems boundless. ‘Your Blood’, marks a new era for the young artist, ushering in another chapter of her ever-evolving and distinctive journey of achievement.

2024 Aurora Tour Dates:

March 3rd – Hamar Kulturhus, Hamar

March 7th – Røkeriet, USF Verftet, Bergen

March 8th – Røkeriet, USF Verftet, Bergen

March 13th – Byscenen, Trondheim

March 14th – Byscenen, Trondheim

March 16th – Stavanger Konserthus, Stavanger

March 22nd – Sentrum Scene, Oslo

March 23rd – Sentrum Scene, Oslo