News |  14 Nov 2023 17:14 |  By RnMTeam

TIFFY unveils shoegaze-punk 'Vying' video | Debut LP Out Now

MUMBAI : Asian-American artist TIFFY just released her debut full length album So Serious to acclaim spanning The Alternative, Punknews.org, Guitar Girl Magazine, FEMMUSIC, Northern Transmissions, Ghettoblaster Magazine and more. Tiffany Sammy’s new collection is a stirring coming-of-age narrative outlining the tumultuous path through social media, social disconnection, heartbreak and the drive for achievement. The serpentine shoegaze of latest single “Vying” muses on the digital age’s attention economy and is released today alongside an official video.

Currently Boston-based, Sammy grew up in California and fell in love with the crunchy and catchy rock that dominated ‘90s radio airplay. Her hook-loaded confessional songwriting recalls the dusky, kaleidoscopic musical approach of indie rock contemporaries Speedy Ortiz and Jay Som with irresistible melodies that harken to peak-era Weezer. Heavily influenced by bedroom pop and punk rock distilled through her compositional magic, TIFFY has arrived with So Serious—a monumental record that’s the most potent realization yet of her uniquely self-established “soft punk” genre.

With countless shows under her belt, establishing herself as a formidable live presence in the Boston and New England music scenes, TIFFY will wrap up a national US tour this weekend with stops in Portsmouth, NH and Providence, RI.

Tags
Tiffy Jay Som Singer music Songs
