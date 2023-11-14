TIFFY unveils shoegaze-punk 'Vying' video | Debut LP Out Now

MUMBAI : Asian-American artist TIFFY just released her debut full length album So Serious to acclaim spanning The Alternative, Punknews.org, Guitar Girl Magazine, FEMMUSIC, Northern Transmissions, Ghettoblaster Magazine and more. Tiffany Sammy’s new collection is a stirring coming-of-age narrative outlining the tumultuous path through social media, social disconnection, heartbreak and the drive for achievement. The serpentine shoegaze of latest single “Vying” muses on the digital age’s attention economy and is released today alongside an official video.
Currently Boston-based, Sammy grew up in California and fell in love with the crunchy and catchy rock that dominated ‘90s radio airplay. Her hook-loaded confessional songwriting recalls the dusky, kaleidoscopic musical approach of indie rock contemporaries Speedy Ortiz and Jay Som with irresistible melodies that harken to peak-era Weezer. Heavily influenced by bedroom pop and punk rock distilled through her compositional magic, TIFFY has arrived with So Serious—a monumental record that’s the most potent realization yet of her uniquely self-established “soft punk” genre.
With countless shows under her belt, establishing herself as a formidable live presence in the Boston and New England music scenes, TIFFY will wrap up a national US tour this weekend with stops in Portsmouth, NH and Providence, RI.
MUMBAI : - Universal Music Group India (UMGI), a division of Universal Music Group (UMG), the wread more
MUMBAI: Embracing the festive spirit, it is the time of the year when people are eagerly excitedread more
MUMBAI : One of the coolest things about kids is their eagerness to ask endless questions and somread more
MUMBAI : New AI video-to-song feature lets creators match a custom track to their video instantlread more
MUMBAI : 93.5 RED FM, India’s leading private radio and entertainment network is thrilled to annoread more
MUMBAI : Asian-American artist TIFFY just released her debut full length album So Serious to acclaim spanning The Alternative, Punknews.org, Guitar...read more
MUMBAI : After releasing his debut, the Illustrator EP just months ago, Chris Urriola is back with another offering, the Elemental EP- out now. It...read more
MUMBAI – Dolly Parton kicks off her album release week this morning with a big announcement: she’s coming home to Rocky Top! On Saturday, November...read more
MUMBAI : The world may have different cultures, different beliefs and different languages, but one thing that unites us is love!read more
MUMBAI : Degenerator is an aggressive musical powerhouse based in Edmonton, Alberta, that combines the genres of post-grunge, stoner rock, and doom...read more