Love and Oneness : On Children's Day, Sandesh Shandilya delivers a heartfelt message of togetherness in 'World Song: Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam'

MUMBAI : The world may have different cultures, different beliefs and different languages, but one thing that unites us is love! Sandesh Shandilya and II Music are spreading this heart warming message in their latest track ‘World Song: Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam’.

Unveiled on the special occasion of Children’s Day, ‘World Song: Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam’ is a rousing reminder to people all over the world that there is power in oneness. The song encourages children and the younger generation to be the torchbearers of love, compassion and togetherness.

May it be the beautiful title that embodies the message of ‘the world is one’, or the meaningful lyrics that convey the theme of unity in diversity; this track perfectly blends

an important message with a masterful melody. Sung, composed and penned by Sandesh Shandilya, ‘World Song: Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam’ exudes heart, hope and humanity.

A renowned musician known for timeless albums like Pyaar Ke Geet and Piya Basanti Re, as well as chartbusters from movies such as Kabhi Khushi Kabhi Gham, Jab We Met and OMG 2, Sandesh Shandilya has won many awards in his illustrious career. His world music symphony ‘Search for Buddha’ has also fetched unanimous acclaim. With his latest release, Sandesh Ji is speaking his heart out through a song meant for citizens all over the globe.

‘World Song: Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam’ boasts of a powerful yet soothing music video. Clad in military green, Sandesh Ji travels through the radiant hills of Himachal as he spreads the message of love and unity amongst the next generation. Shot in the mesmerizing Himalayas, the video features an array of Himachali kids & youth who melodiously hum along with Sandesh Ji. Directed by Kuber Sarup, the music video takes the message of the song even further with strong and striking visuals of love, unity and peace.

Talking about the journey behind his latest release, Sandesh Shandilya said, “World Song is more than just a track, it is a collection of all my thoughts for the world, and my expectations with the younger citizens of the world. We all should spread love and oneness in the world and that is the message of this song”.

Sharing his thoughts on the track, Rohit Sobti, Co-Founder, II Music, said, “A woke,deeply spiritual and a world artist can deliver the universal message of love & togetherness to the world - this is Sandeshji’s melodic expression and according to him one of his best works. It has been our honor to work and learn from him during the audio and video making of this song. This is our contribution to spread the positive culture from India to the world - Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam ”.

II Music is a vibrant platform where the biggest of artists and the newest of talents get the creative freedom to craft unique and distinct songs. ‘World Song: Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam’ is yet another gem from II Music’s diverse trove of melodies.

Listen to ‘World Song: Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam’ to experience the power of oneness and the magic of Sandesh Shandilya! The song is available on all leading platforms. The official music video is now live on YouTube.