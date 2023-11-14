RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  14 Nov 2023 17:40 |  By RnMTeam

Degenerator (ft. members All Else Fails, ex-Striker) continues its fusion experiment with 'Neurotonic' off 'The Abyssal Throne" Out in Nov

MUMBAI : Degenerator is an aggressive musical powerhouse based in Edmonton, Alberta, that combines the genres of post-grunge, stoner rock, and doom into a captivating and relentless fusion. Comprised of two musicians, Barrett Klesko and Jonathan Webster who have already garnered intonation musical acclaim they are demonstrating their musical prowess in their debut album “The Abyssal Throne”. The second single “Neurotonic” takes heavy music fans deep into a unique and intriguing soundscape full of fresh energy and innovation. Klesko comments:

“Loss haunts our hearts. We must cherish our loved ones. Before they are gone. I always strive for stirring emotion, while revealing a glimpse of a mystical hidden depth. This music came from investigations of my connection with both the material and ethereal worlds, and I hope this ignites a similar reflection in others.”

"The Abyssal Throne" captures the spirit of the '90s and '00s goth and grunge while infusing fresh energy and innovation. The album takes listeners on a rollercoaster of emotions, navigating intricate and progressive time signatures, and balancing thunderous, distorted riffs with intricate melodies that seamlessly intertwine. Each song becomes an adrenaline-fueled journey, inviting listeners to surrender to the primal depths of their own emotions.

The project began as a trial, with Klesko reaching out to his friend Webster, with whom he had previously played in The Order of Chaos. The album started to take shape as Klesko composed to rough drum tracks provided by Webster. What began as an experiment evolved into something entirely unique, distinct from its source material. It is recommended for fans of Baroness, Torche, Smashing Pumpkins, and Sound Garden.

Watch and listen to the video for “Neurotonic” via its premiere on TheObelisk HERE.

“The Abyssal Throne” is due out November 24, 2023.

Album pre-order - https://degeneratormusic.bandcamp.com/

Previous Video - “Eternalism” at https://youtu.be/Ad7o2rmB5vQ


Track Listing:
1. Eternalism - 3:42
2. Finality - 4:06
3. The Day That Never Comes - 4:39
4. Darkness Prevails - 3:58
5. Neurotonic - 4:46
6. The Children of the Night - 3:59
7. Hiraeth - 4:06
8. The Spiral - 4:13
9. Heart Like a Hole - 4:15
10. For Every Truth - 5:38
11. A Way Out - 3:52
Album Length: 47:14

Tags
Degenerator band Barrett Klesko Jonathan Webster music Songs
Related news
 | 14 Nov 2023

Love and Oneness : On Children's Day, Sandesh Shandilya delivers a heartfelt message of togetherness in 'World Song: Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam'

MUMBAI  :  The world may have different cultures, different beliefs and different languages, but one thing that unites us is love!

read more
 | 14 Nov 2023

NYC Alt-rocker Chris Urriola (Hollis Brown) release 'Elemental' EP

MUMBAI : After releasing his debut, the Illustrator EP just months ago, Chris Urriola is back with another offering, the Elemental EP- out now.

read more
 | 14 Nov 2023

TIFFY unveils shoegaze-punk 'Vying' video | Debut LP Out Now

MUMBAI : Asian-American artist TIFFY just released her debut full length album So Serious to acclaim spanning The Alternative, Punknews.org, Guitar Girl Magazine, FEMMUSIC, Northern Transmissions, Ghettoblaster Magazine and more.

read more
 | 14 Nov 2023

Dolly Parton is getting the rockstar treatment with massive medis blitz supporting 30- Track

MUMBAI – Dolly Parton kicks off her album release week this morning with a big announcement: she’s coming home to Rocky Top! On Saturday, November 18, Parton will make a special appearance during the UT Volunteers vs. Georgia Bulldogs game beginning at 3:30pm ET on CBS.

read more
 | 14 Nov 2023

Passenger shares new version of 'Let Her Go' feat. Ed Sheeran, unveils anniversary edition of 'All The Little Lights' album

MUMBAI  – Acclaimed UK singer/songwriter Mike Rosenberg celebrates 10 years since the release of his seminal album 'All The Little Lights' with the release of 'All The Little Lights (Anniversary Edition)'.

read more

RnM Biz

Universal Music India and REPRESENT announce strategic partnership

MUMBAI :  - Universal Music Group India (UMGI), a division of Universal Music Group (UMG), the wread more

BIG FM's festive campaign 'Super Duper Dhamaka' is back with Sonu Sood as India’s next shopping partner

MUMBAI: Embracing the festive spirit, it is the time of the year when people are eagerly excitedread more

This Children’s Day, Nickelodeon celebrates the boundless curiosity within kids with #HappyKidding

MUMBAI : One of the coolest things about kids is their eagerness to ask endless questions and somread more

Generative AI music platform, Loudly, introduces video-to-music feature....

MUMBAI : New AI video-to-song feature lets creators match a custom track to their video instantlread more

Red FM announces season 2 of 'Reclaim the Saaz'

MUMBAI : 93.5 RED FM, India’s leading private radio and entertainment network is thrilled to annoread more

top# 5 articles

1
Degenerator (ft. members All Else Fails, ex-Striker) continues its fusion experiment with 'Neurotonic' off 'The Abyssal Throne" Out in Nov

MUMBAI : Degenerator is an aggressive musical powerhouse based in Edmonton, Alberta, that combines the genres of post-grunge, stoner rock, and doom...read more

2
Love and Oneness : On Children's Day, Sandesh Shandilya delivers a heartfelt message of togetherness in 'World Song: Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam'

MUMBAI  :  The world may have different cultures, different beliefs and different languages, but one thing that unites us is love!read more

3
Kylie Minogue `Padam Padam ' has been Grammy nominated for Best Pop Dance Recording

MUMBAI : We're so thrilled to share the HUGE news that “Padam Padam” has been GRAMMY NOMINATED!!!The single is up for `Best Pop Dance Recording’ …...read more

4
Passenger shares new version of 'Let Her Go' feat. Ed Sheeran, unveils anniversary edition of 'All The Little Lights' album

MUMBAI  – Acclaimed UK singer/songwriter Mike Rosenberg celebrates 10 years since the release of his seminal album 'All The Little Lights' with the...read more

5
TIFFY unveils shoegaze-punk 'Vying' video | Debut LP Out Now

MUMBAI : Asian-American artist TIFFY just released her debut full length album So Serious to acclaim spanning The Alternative, Punknews.org, Guitar...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2023 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group
Games