Soumita's devotional song 'Kaali' is a tribute to the goddess darkness and light

MUMBAI : The Nation celebrates Diwali also known as Deepawali worshipping goddess Lakshmi on Ashwin- Kartick transition's darkest day according to the Hindu Lunisolar Calendar. The ritual of Celebrating Kaali Pujo on the same day is observed on various parts of Bengal and some parts of eastern India. Goddess Kali also known as Mahakaali or Rudrani is the fierce manifestation of the Hindu mother goddess that holds a rich and ancient history, she is regarded as one among the Dasa Mahavidya (ten incarnations of the Mother Goddess Aadi Shakti ). The name ‘Kaali’ comes from the Sanskrit word ‘Kal’, meaning ‘time’. Artist's in Bengal celebrate this festival with various forms of devotional songs dedicated to the supreme of all powers, the ultimate reality ' Kaali ' . Singer Soumita Saha's latest release " Kaali " is one such devotional song.

The song is based on Vedic hymns of Kaali Mantra in Sanskrit the describes the complex nature of the Goddess. The song begins with Vedic mantra describing the beauty of the goddess cloudy complection depicted as " meghanging " . The Mantra flows mellifluously into a beautiful song tuned by Soumita. The mordern arrangement with hint of Vista Synth and mordern beats amalgamates flawlessly with the song released from Melotunes.

The singer adds " Judy Chicago's iconic art work plays a very important roles, rather worked as a catalyst for this work. Kaali is a common concept in Bengal we have age old Kaali Kirtan's to jaap Mantra that one can go with. Envisaging the Goddess in the light of fierce manifestation that embodies a complex and paradoxical nature inspired me to work on this track. And create an abstract backing track that very much resonates with the creation and destruction going hand in hand. I have recently been working on an artwork based on Goddess Kaali. I ended up painting her as the " meghanging " Goddess. " . Soumita's Kaali Vandanda is streaming on various music streaming platforms and released on Melotunes' official YouTube Channel as well.