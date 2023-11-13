Kylie Minogue `Padam Padam ' has been Grammy nominated for Best Pop Dance Recording

MUMBAI : We're so thrilled to share the HUGE news that “Padam Padam” has been GRAMMY NOMINATED!!!
The single is up for `Best Pop Dance Recording’ … huge congratulations to Kylie!
This marks Kylie's 6th GRAMMY nomination, and her first in 15 years! She previously won for `Best Dance Recording’ in 2004 with 'Come into My World'.
The 66th Annual GRAMMY Awards will take place on Sunday 4th February 2024, so be sure to set yourself a reminder to tune in.
“Padam Padam” is taken from KYLIE’s 16th studio album TENSION
Listen HERE
MUMBAI : - Universal Music Group India (UMGI), a division of Universal Music Group (UMG), the wread more
MUMBAI: Embracing the festive spirit, it is the time of the year when people are eagerly excitedread more
MUMBAI : One of the coolest things about kids is their eagerness to ask endless questions and somread more
MUMBAI : New AI video-to-song feature lets creators match a custom track to their video instantlread more
MUMBAI : 93.5 RED FM, India’s leading private radio and entertainment network is thrilled to annoread more
MUMBAI – Acclaimed UK singer/songwriter Mike Rosenberg celebrates 10 years since the release of his seminal album 'All The Little Lights' with the...read more
MUMBAI – Dolly Parton kicks off her album release week this morning with a big announcement: she’s coming home to Rocky Top! On Saturday, November...read more
MUMBAI : Asian-American artist TIFFY just released her debut full length album So Serious to acclaim spanning The Alternative, Punknews.org, Guitar...read more
MUMBAI : After releasing his debut, the Illustrator EP just months ago, Chris Urriola is back with another offering, the Elemental EP- out now. It...read more
MUMBAI : Degenerator is an aggressive musical powerhouse based in Edmonton, Alberta, that combines the genres of post-grunge, stoner rock, and doom...read more