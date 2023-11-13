Kylie Minogue `Padam Padam ' has been Grammy nominated for Best Pop Dance Recording

MUMBAI : We're so thrilled to share the HUGE news that “Padam Padam” has been GRAMMY NOMINATED!!!

The single is up for `Best Pop Dance Recording’ … huge congratulations to Kylie!

This marks Kylie's 6th GRAMMY nomination, and her first in 15 years! She previously won for `Best Dance Recording’ in 2004 with 'Come into My World'.

The 66th Annual GRAMMY Awards will take place on Sunday 4th February 2024, so be sure to set yourself a reminder to tune in.

“Padam Padam” is taken from KYLIE’s 16th studio album TENSION

