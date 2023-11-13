RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  13 Nov 2023 16:42 |  By RnMTeam

Kylie Minogue `Padam Padam ' has been Grammy nominated for Best Pop Dance Recording

MUMBAI : We're so thrilled to share the HUGE news that “Padam Padam” has been GRAMMY NOMINATED!!!

The single is up for `Best Pop Dance Recording’ … huge congratulations to Kylie!

This marks Kylie's 6th GRAMMY nomination, and her first in 15 years! She previously won for `Best Dance Recording’ in 2004 with 'Come into My World'.

The 66th Annual GRAMMY Awards will take place on Sunday 4th February 2024, so be sure to set yourself a reminder to tune in.

“Padam Padam” is taken from KYLIE’s 16th studio album TENSION

Listen HERE

Tags
Kylie Minogue Grammy Awards Best Pop Dance Recording music Songs
Related news
 | 14 Nov 2023

Love and Oneness : On Children's Day, Sandesh Shandilya delivers a heartfelt message of togetherness in 'World Song: Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam'

MUMBAI  :  The world may have different cultures, different beliefs and different languages, but one thing that unites us is love!

read more
 | 14 Nov 2023

Degenerator (ft. members All Else Fails, ex-Striker) continues its fusion experiment with 'Neurotonic' off 'The Abyssal Throne" Out in Nov

MUMBAI : Degenerator is an aggressive musical powerhouse based in Edmonton, Alberta, that combines the genres of post-grunge, stoner rock, and doom into a captivating and relentless fusion.

read more
 | 14 Nov 2023

NYC Alt-rocker Chris Urriola (Hollis Brown) release 'Elemental' EP

MUMBAI : After releasing his debut, the Illustrator EP just months ago, Chris Urriola is back with another offering, the Elemental EP- out now.

read more
 | 14 Nov 2023

TIFFY unveils shoegaze-punk 'Vying' video | Debut LP Out Now

MUMBAI : Asian-American artist TIFFY just released her debut full length album So Serious to acclaim spanning The Alternative, Punknews.org, Guitar Girl Magazine, FEMMUSIC, Northern Transmissions, Ghettoblaster Magazine and more.

read more
 | 14 Nov 2023

Dolly Parton is getting the rockstar treatment with massive medis blitz supporting 30- Track

MUMBAI – Dolly Parton kicks off her album release week this morning with a big announcement: she’s coming home to Rocky Top! On Saturday, November 18, Parton will make a special appearance during the UT Volunteers vs. Georgia Bulldogs game beginning at 3:30pm ET on CBS.

read more

RnM Biz

Universal Music India and REPRESENT announce strategic partnership

MUMBAI :  - Universal Music Group India (UMGI), a division of Universal Music Group (UMG), the wread more

BIG FM's festive campaign 'Super Duper Dhamaka' is back with Sonu Sood as India’s next shopping partner

MUMBAI: Embracing the festive spirit, it is the time of the year when people are eagerly excitedread more

This Children’s Day, Nickelodeon celebrates the boundless curiosity within kids with #HappyKidding

MUMBAI : One of the coolest things about kids is their eagerness to ask endless questions and somread more

Generative AI music platform, Loudly, introduces video-to-music feature....

MUMBAI : New AI video-to-song feature lets creators match a custom track to their video instantlread more

Red FM announces season 2 of 'Reclaim the Saaz'

MUMBAI : 93.5 RED FM, India’s leading private radio and entertainment network is thrilled to annoread more

top# 5 articles

1
Passenger shares new version of 'Let Her Go' feat. Ed Sheeran, unveils anniversary edition of 'All The Little Lights' album

MUMBAI  – Acclaimed UK singer/songwriter Mike Rosenberg celebrates 10 years since the release of his seminal album 'All The Little Lights' with the...read more

2
Dolly Parton is getting the rockstar treatment with massive medis blitz supporting 30- Track

MUMBAI – Dolly Parton kicks off her album release week this morning with a big announcement: she’s coming home to Rocky Top! On Saturday, November...read more

3
TIFFY unveils shoegaze-punk 'Vying' video | Debut LP Out Now

MUMBAI : Asian-American artist TIFFY just released her debut full length album So Serious to acclaim spanning The Alternative, Punknews.org, Guitar...read more

4
NYC Alt-rocker Chris Urriola (Hollis Brown) release 'Elemental' EP

MUMBAI : After releasing his debut, the Illustrator EP just months ago, Chris Urriola is back with another offering, the Elemental EP- out now. It...read more

5
Degenerator (ft. members All Else Fails, ex-Striker) continues its fusion experiment with 'Neurotonic' off 'The Abyssal Throne" Out in Nov

MUMBAI : Degenerator is an aggressive musical powerhouse based in Edmonton, Alberta, that combines the genres of post-grunge, stoner rock, and doom...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2023 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group
Games