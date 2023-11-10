Vantablack Warship gets holiday jolly with cover of 'All I Want For Christmas (Is My Two Front Teeth)' off compilation album 'Noel in Extremis II' (BAM Co. Heavy)

MUMBAI : Merry metal x-mas from Montreal, Canada’s Vantablack Warship, and their cover of the 1944 classic "All I Want For Christmas (Is My Two Front Teeth), which is featured on the holiday compilation album "Noel In Extremis II" being released digitally and on CD by label BAM Co. Heavy on November 10th.

"Over the years Vantablack Warship has seen lots of people get banged up in the pit, some actually losing their two front teeth. We thought, how suitable to do a song about someone asking for their teeth for Christmas, albeit from a different vantage point. We’ve really massacred this holiday classic and added a little Vantablack Warship spin to it. Can you spot the 3-second hommage to Metallica’s Damage Inc.?” adds the band.

Listen to Vantablack Warship's rendition of "All I Want For Christmas (Is My Two Front Teeth) at https://youtu.be/c3kEN23odM4

The holiday album "Noël In Extremis II" also features tracks from bands Dizzygoth, The Lookout, Nova Spei, Dirty Cheetah, Thrash La Reine, Rope Skills, Demonstöne, Tunguska Mammoth, Obscurcis Romancia, MR.82, and Reanimator. Album Artwork by Filip Ivanovic.

Digital pre-save - https://bfan.link/noel-in-extremis-2

Vantablack Warship will also be performing on December 2nd in Montreal, QC at Foufounes Electriques for the launch party for "Noel In Extremis II" being hosted by BAM Co. Heavy with headliner BARF along with Dizzygoth, The Lookout, Nova Spei, Dirty Cheetah, Thrash La Reine, Demonstöne and Tunguska Mammoth.

Event info - https://www.facebook.com/events/1004903737290939/

Vantablack Warship is made up of members who have worked in prominent groups of the Quebec underground scene for the last 30 years (Arseniq33, Ghoulunatics, Brutal Cherie, Foreshadow, Les Ekorches, Buffalo Theory Mtl). With a self-titled EP and album “Abrasive Pulmonic Speak” under their belts, they have shared the stage with an impressive lineup of prominent bands. They now have a new partnership with the Quebec label BAM & Co. Heavy to present their new album “Last Of The Hardmouthed Poets”.

The title of the album speaks to blacklisted writers of yesteryear and reminds us not to take freedom of expression and thought for granted. “Last of the Hardmouthed Poets” also refers to ending eras, dying races, lost generations, and cherishing those who remain. It’s a hard-hitting bomb of an album ready to blow your mind with thrash metal riffs and expertly written lyrics. The band expects that people who are already familiar with them will be pleasantly surprised with what they consider their best effort yet. It’s pedal-to-the-metal driving music that would be an excellent soundtrack to any road trip.

The tracks on “Last Of The Hard Mouthed Poets” all came together organically, but were mainly inspired by the writings of Beat Generation authors, and various life themes such as loss, perseverance, anti-racism, and cherishing the important things in life. They are unapologetically fast, and addictive, most suitable for fans of Cancer Bats, Cro-Mags, Exodus, Slayer, and Pantera.

“Last of the Hardmouthed Poets” was released on April 28th, 2023, and is available from BAM & Co. Heavy.

Album links:

Vinyl / CD- https://boutique.boiteamusique.ca/qc/1096-vantablack-warship

Digital - https://bfan.link/last-of-the-hardmouthed-poets

Music Video - "We Shall Not Sleep" - https://youtu.be/c_8wR9VWVy0

Music Video - "Unplug The Drug" - https://youtu.be/YYgzL37dZ3s

Tour Dates:

Nov 10 - Trois-Rivieres, QC - Amphitheatre Cogeco - Trois-Rivieres Metalfest w/ Matryr, Kataklysm

Dec 2 - Montreal, QC - Foufounes Electriques - (Party Lancement de Noël In Extremis II)