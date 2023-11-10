Reality show sensation Mohammad Faiz is all set to release his new single 'Kabhi Shaam Dhale' - A rendition of the popular classic love song.

MUMBAI - Mohammad Faiz, the sensational child prodigy who captured the hearts of millions with his viral audition on Superstar Singer 2, is taking the music world by storm. This talented young artist and well-known reality show face is all set with his new release, "Kabhi Shaam Dhale".

"Kabhi Shaam Dhale" is Mohammad Faiz's debut single with the renowned label VYRL Originals. The song is a beautiful recreation of the classic love song originally sung by Mahalakshmi Iyer and composed by the legendary M M Kreem. In this new rendition, as the singer, Mohammad Faiz adds new life to this timeless melody reimagined by Jaani. "Kabhi Shaam Dhale" bridges the gap between generations, with Faiz's soulful voice and Jaani's masterful composition.

Mohammad Faiz's journey into the world of music began at a tender age, driven by his deep-rooted love for music passed down through his maternal lineage. Inspired by his Indian classical singer grandfather, he embarked on a path to fulfil his dreams and has since achieved remarkable success. After winning the title of Superstar Singer season 2, Faiz has never looked back and has been climbing the stairs of success.

Mohammad Faiz, when asked about his new song "Kabhi Shaam Dhale," shared his excitement and inspiration, saying "I've always been deeply connected to music, and it's a dream come true to get this opportunity to work with such a huge label like VYRL Original with 'Kabhi Shaam Dhale’. It's an ode to my love for music and a tribute to the generations of musicians who have inspired me, including my grandfather. I also want to extend my heartfelt gratitude to Jaani paaji and his team for being a constant support and guide in my life. I hope 'Kabhi Shaam Dhale' resonates with the audience and carries the same emotion and passion that went into creating it. It's an honour to be a part of this project, and I can't wait for everyone to experience it."

VYRL ORIGINALS – AN EMI RECORDS INDIA PROPERTY:

VYRL Originals is Universal Music India’s platform dedicated to promoting and building the category and culture of non-film music in India. VYRL Originals is India’s first artist-focused platform and has been instrumental in introducing and developing some of the finest talent in the country. The artist-first and integrated approach with some of the finest marketing innovations across different releases has been the driving force of making VYRL Originals the most desirable music label for the artist community.