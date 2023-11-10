Muse asia is bringing 'That time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime: Coleus' Dream" to your screens this Tuesday

MUMBAI - It is at the heart of the creative process of Palm Angels to reimagine classic styles with a daring and new fresh look.

For the Fall/Winter 2023 season, Palm Angels applies this transformative approach to the iconic sporty Tod’s tab sneakers which makes it much more than a classic. The shoe has been infused with a spark of novelty and lightness incorporating tapered lines and a tongue construction inspired by the 70s. The toe cap has been updated for a more modern look while the Palm Angels logo in gold lurex is highlighted on the back and tongue of the shoe. The essence of Tod’s DNA is evident on the upper with the embossed T on the lace loop and iconic logo on the back.

Two defining elements of this collaboration: the black or gold leather palm tree stretched at the sides of the upper recalls the West Coast free spirit of Palm Angels and the signature gommino of Tod's, a functional element transformed into decoration, placed in the back, a modern bas-relief that evokes the legacy, uniqueness and the Tod’s Italian lifestyle.

This is where the worlds of Palm Angels and Tod's meet and find common ground: making heritage and contemporary culture come together to hold the present moment in a timeless design.

Palm Angels x Tod’s sneakers, available for both men and women, will be released on November 9th at Palm Angels boutiques worldwide, on palmangels.com, tods.com and at selected international wholesalers.

About PALM ANGELS: An art director trained in fashion communication and a photographer; Milan-born Francesco Ragazzi started Palm Angels in 2011 as a photographic documentation of LA’s skater culture. The endeavor evolved into a book, published by Rizzoli in 2014, and subsequently into clothing in 2015. Palm Angels stems from an Italian take on American culture and subcultures. It merges an appreciation for sartorial codes and a joy for fabric with a proclivity for using clothing as identity tropes and cultural signifiers. Palm Angels is essentially a vision, with a real human being behind it. www.palmangels.com

About TOD’S Group: Founded as a small shoe factory in Casette D’Ete over a century ago, TOD’S epitomizes true Italian style with a focus on craftsmanship. All TOD’S products are entirely Made in Italy, a distinctiveness that has kept clients loyal throughout generations. Refined, understated luxury, impeccable taste and enviable quality are the key signposts to each and every TOD’S piece. The signature TOD’S Gommino, with its trademark 133 rubber pebbles on the sole, was born in the late 1970’s and rapidly became the go-to luxury moccasin on an international level. On November 6th 2000, the Group was listed on the Milan stock exchange. In 2013, TOD’S introduced a full ready to wear women’s collection and in 2014 the brand launched a full ready to wear wardrobe for men. As of June 30th, 2023, the Group’s distribution network includes 336 DOS and 93 franchise stores around the world. www.tods.com