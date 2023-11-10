Jazz fusion collective and five-time Grammy winner, Snarky Puppy announces India Tour in Mumbai and Gurugram this December

MUMBAI : In an exciting new development, the five-time Grammy Award-winning band Snarky Puppy is making its way to India in the month of December. The genre-defying “collective of sorts” is all set to deliver truly mesmerising performances at Mumbai’s Bayview Lawns on 2nd December and at the DLF CyberHub in Gurugram on 3rd December. This dual-city India Tour is being brought to their fans and music connoisseurs by Hyperlink Brand Solutions and leading entertainment platform Paytm Insider.

Snarky Puppy has garnered worldwide acclaim for their innovative compositions. Formed in 2004 by Michael League, the group originally consisted of him and nine of his peers. Today, it has as many as 20 members in regular rotation. The group combines a variety of jazz idioms, rock, world music and funk with various accents from around the world, including Japan, Argentina, Canada and the UK. The group is returning for an encore to the country after almost a decade with its two-city India Tour.

Furthermore, their India Tour will kick off with an opening act by High Fade, an Edinburgh-based trio known for a rich cocktail of funk, rock, pop and disco, infused with '70s and '80s influences. Their infectious style and energy will set the stage alight, giving audiences an experience unlike anything before.

This tour is being curated and brought forth to the two cities by Paytm Insider alongside Hyperlink Brand Solutions, and through this tour, both entertainment stalwarts seek to set a new standard for musical experiences across the country.

Varun Khare, Business Head, at Paytm Insider, said, “While we're already in the middle of a jam-packed music festival season, we're especially stoked to be the architects behind Snarky Puppy's India Tour, which is arguably going to be one of the coolest gigs in the country this year. Fans and first-timers are in for an unparalleled audio-visual feast with the fusion of music and international culture. To ensure a smooth and easy experience, our focus along with the Hyperlink team will be to examine the tiniest details so that your ticketing to on-ground experience is nothing short of unforgettable.”

V.G. Jairam, Founder, Hyperlink Brand Solutions, added, “India is a country that welcomes culturally diverse artistic endeavours. It is because the very fabric of Indian society is culturally diverse. Our aim has always been to craft and bring memorable artistic and cultural experiences from around the globe which connect and resonate with audiences. It feels great to be going through the process of creating an exceptional audio-visual treat for the attendees - through this, we seek to make the Snarky Puppy’s India Tour a landmark moment for music lovers across the nation.”

Tickets for the event start at INR 3000 onwards and are live on Paytm Insider. Don’t miss out on the chance to be part of this historic musical journey - grab your tickets now!

