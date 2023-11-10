RadioandMusic
News |  10 Nov 2023 16:11 |  By RnMTeam

Hindi Rock Legends, Euphoria’s India tour announced by TribeVibe Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. & BookMyShow

MUMBAI : TribeVibe Entertainment Pvt. Ltd., a BookMyShow Enterprise announced the launch of the India tour of the Hindi Rock Icons, Euphoria. The tour spanning the length and breadth of the country was announced and the dates and cities were revealed today at the BookMyShow office.

The tour will see Euphoria ignite the stage across multiple cities, starting from 9th December 2023, fans can expect to be hit by a wave of nostalgia and also sample music from their upcoming projects.

An Iconic band formed in the 90s, by Dr Palash Sen. The band is known for some timeless classics that have contributed to the Indian Music Industry such as Maaeri, Dhoom Pichuck and Mehfoos to name a few.

Commenting on this, Shoven Shah, CEO & Founder at TribeVibe Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. said, “We are delighted and proud to launch the India tour of Euphoria, an iconic band that is so close to millions of hearts. We look forward to bringing unique live experiences to audiences across the country. We hope to continue doing so in the future as well.”

Singer and Frontman of Euphoria, Dr. Palash Sen who announced the tour at the BookMyShow office said, “This tour is very close to our hearts and this year is a major landmark. This is our most ambitious tour yet and are happy to partner with TribeVibe and BookMyShow to take this across the country. Our Journey over these years has been full of ups and downs and we could not have done this without the support of our collaborators, crew and most importantly the support of our fans. We are filled with gratitude and this is our gift back to the fans for the love and support they have shown us.”

The Euphoria India Tour kicks off on the 9th of December 2023 in Indore and continues through Jan 2024. Early bird tickets are now up for grabs, the tickets will be sold exclusively on www.bookmyshow.com

Euphoria India tour promises to give the audience an experience like never before, filled with nostalgia, their favourite songs and also some special guest artists joining the band live. Make sure to mark your calendars for the tour dates and join us for a musical journey like never before.

Shoven Shah Dr. Palash Sen TribeVibe Entertainment Pvt. Ltd BookMyShow Enterprise music Songs
