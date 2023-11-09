Man of Masses NTR Jr starrer ‘Devara’ reaches a new frenzy as fans recreate the first poster of the magnum opus

MUMBAI : Regarded as the film everyone is eagerly looking forward to in 2024, ‘Devara’ featuring Man of Masses NTR Jr has stirred up a great level of excitement among cinephiles ever since its announcement.
Each fresh update about the film has been contributing to the already high anticipation of seeing the global star take on a thrilling and entirely new character. Amid this excitement, fans of both the film and NTR Jr have gone the extra mile by recreating the film’s official first poster, which brilliantly showcases the actor in this new role.
Impressively, fans have recreated the first poster with great attention to detail, from the posture and backdrop to Man of Masses NTR Jr’s entire appearance. Fellow fans have once again shown their unwavering support for the film, highlighting the growing fandom surrounding it.
Check it out here:
Maaasss
Your efforts and your love towards our #Devara are unmatched. #DevaraFrenzy https://t.co/5nAHnc2oG5
— Devara (@DevaraMovie) November 9, 2023
Meanwhile, Man of Masses NTR Jr is currently in Goa with co-stars Saif Ali Khan and Janhvi Kapoor to complete a new schedule for the film which also includes a highly anticipated situational song. A high-budget spectacle, the film will be made in two parts owing to its powerful storyline and grandeur.
‘Devara’ is directed by Koratala Siva, produced by Yuvasudha Arts and NTR Arts, and presented by Nandamuri Kalyana Ram. The film is slated to release on April 5, 2024. The film’s music is done by Anirudh Ravichander with R Rathnavelu being the cinematographer. ‘Devara’ also stars Janhvi Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan in pivotal roles. The film marks Janhvi Kapoor’s long-awaited debut in Telugu cinema.
