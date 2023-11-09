Madhur Sharma's latest single 'Maahi' takes music enthusiasts on a sweet journey of love!

MUMBAI : Madhur Sharma, the artist who touched the hearts of music lovers with the enchanting tracks 'Kali Kali Zulfon' and 'Sanu Ek Pal,' is back with another sweet song, 'Maahi.' This heartwarming single produced by T-Series and featuring Madhur Sharma and Swati Chauhan, showcases the emotive vocals of Madhur Sharma, whose previous hits have earned him a devoted fan base.
The music, composed by Chirag Soni, perfectly complements the heartfelt lyrics penned by Vishal Pande. Directed by Rajeev Thakur, 'Maahi' beautifully captures the essence of falling in love in a small town. It weaves together a narrative of innocent and endearing moments, tugging at the heartstrings of anyone who has ever been in love or longed for it.
Says Madhur Sharma, “Maahi is a song very close to my heart, and I hope it resonates with everyone who listens to it. It’s innocent, sweet and simple; the way love should be and I can't wait for my fans and music enthusiasts to hear it."
Madhur Sharma’s Maahi is produced by T-Series. Featuring Madhur Sharma and Swati Chauhan, the song is out now on T-Series’ YouTube channel.
MUMBAI: Embracing the festive spirit, it is the time of the year when people are eagerly excitedread more
MUMBAI : One of the coolest things about kids is their eagerness to ask endless questions and somread more
MUMBAI : New AI video-to-song feature lets creators match a custom track to their video instantlread more
MUMBAI : 93.5 RED FM, India’s leading private radio and entertainment network is thrilled to annoread more
MUMBAI : Godrej L’Affaire, the experiential owned media lifestyle platform by Godrej Industries Lread more
MUMBAI : Regarded as the film everyone is eagerly looking forward to in 2024, ‘Devara’ featuring Man of Masses NTR Jr has stirred up a great level...read more
MUMBAI : Having made its way into the hearts of millions worldwide while constantly trending on social media even a year after its release and...read more
MUMBAI : Liona Boyd, affectionately known as "The First Lady of the Guitar," is set to captivate music lovers worldwide with her upcoming album, "...read more
MUMBAI: Sakshi Malik, the versatile actress, lifestyle influencer, and renowned international model, known for her standout role in the film "Sonu Ke...read more
MUMBAI : One band to rule them all! Wacken Metal Battle Canada has opened submissions for 2024 battles for one Canadian independent band to be...read more