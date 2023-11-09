Madhur Sharma's latest single 'Maahi' takes music enthusiasts on a sweet journey of love!

MUMBAI : Madhur Sharma, the artist who touched the hearts of music lovers with the enchanting tracks 'Kali Kali Zulfon' and 'Sanu Ek Pal,' is back with another sweet song, 'Maahi.' This heartwarming single produced by T-Series and featuring Madhur Sharma and Swati Chauhan, showcases the emotive vocals of Madhur Sharma, whose previous hits have earned him a devoted fan base.

The music, composed by Chirag Soni, perfectly complements the heartfelt lyrics penned by Vishal Pande. Directed by Rajeev Thakur, 'Maahi' beautifully captures the essence of falling in love in a small town. It weaves together a narrative of innocent and endearing moments, tugging at the heartstrings of anyone who has ever been in love or longed for it.

Says Madhur Sharma, “Maahi is a song very close to my heart, and I hope it resonates with everyone who listens to it. It’s innocent, sweet and simple; the way love should be and I can't wait for my fans and music enthusiasts to hear it."

Madhur Sharma’s Maahi is produced by T-Series. Featuring Madhur Sharma and Swati Chauhan, the song is out now on T-Series’ YouTube channel.