Hearts & Hand Grenades give their best earworm yet in new 'Better Off Alone' music video and single!

MUMBAI : Hearts & Hand Grenades are an explosive American hard rock group from Buffalo, NY, bursting with an edgy sound for all generations of true rock addicts, and they just premiered an explosive new music video and single entitled "Better Off Alone". This is the second single & music video taken from their upcoming full-length album Where I Begin which is scheduled to be released on January 26, 2024 via Eclipse Records. The album was engineered by Justin Rose at GCR Audio, mixed & mastered by Jeremy Tabor at Triple Zero Music, and the music video was directed by Nick Sonricker.

"Better Off Alone is a song about being overlooked in a relationship, finally getting fed up, and doing something about it” says lead vocalist & bassist Stephanie Wlosinski, “and we chose this song as a single to show that the band is extremely diverse when it comes to our music. We can go from a punk feel to hard rock, to metal, and back again!” Guitarist Mike Bress continues, “In thinking about all our music videos so far, this was actually the most fun to create. Each shot was thought up on the spot, and brought to life by the people at the party just being themselves and having a great time. For example, there is a guy in the video that just laid down after having too much to drink, and it looked like he was passed out drunk. We thought, that’s funny so we decided to have a bunch of shots where he was passed out everywhere. There is also a scene reminiscent of the movie 300 where he yells ‘This is Sparta’ and kicks a guy into the pit. Our female friend got to do the same when she finally had enough of her boyfriend ignoring her. Overall, Nick Sonricker is fantastic to work with. He is easy-going and comes prepared not only with all his camera equipment, but the ability to recognize and execute ideas that made our video pop!”

The new album by Hearts & Hand Grenades is entitled Where I Begin and the record is a blast of sass and attitude! The album takes us on a journey through the toxic politics of love and relations, tearing us up, rending us raw, leaving us burning to cinders. That’s when we rise from the ashes and drown the whole damn forest fire in a thunderous squall, the music and lyrics coursing through us like sonic rip currents in the bloodstream of a savage with a battle hatchet. Listen to the songs and you will walk taller, shout louder, drive faster, love harder. The hard groove of the guitar work and percussion is based on clever riffs and heavy, addictive hooks appealing to classic rockers, 80s metalheads, 90s grunge-lovers, and enthusiasts who reveled in the post 2000s’ resurgence of hard-ass rock meant for bars and arenas, rock rooms, saloons, theaters and festivals, rock ‘til you drop. Moreover, bassist and vocalist Stephanie Wlosinski puts on a clinic for instrumental groove-sense and glorious power-singing over an enormous guitar sound and drumming that is way more than satisfying. Where I Begin was produced, recorded, mixed, and mastered by Jeremy Tabor at Triple Zero Music, and the art was created by 119 Design. Where I Begin will be released on January 26, 2024 by Eclipse Records.